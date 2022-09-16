Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Damien Williams receives designation on official injury report

Veteran running back missed his third straight practice on Friday with a rib injury

Sep 16, 2022 at 12:58 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons will be down a running back on Sunday when they play the Los Angeles Rams. Damien Williams was formally ruled out with a rib injury on the team's official injury report, which was released on Friday afternoon.

Williams got hurt early in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He returned for one play late in the fourth quarter, but that was it. He didn't practice at all during the week leading up to the Rams game.

That increases the likelihood that Tyler Allgeier will make his NFL debut in Los Angeles, a short drive away from his hometown of Fontana. The BYU product was inactive for Week 2 due to others being up to help on special teams or in certain packages.

Allgeier becomes an important cog behind Cordarrelle Patterson now and should see some real action against the Rams.

Everyone was given the green light to play, as the Falcons came out of the Saints game relatively unscathed.

