Nerdy Birds: How Cordarrelle Patterson, the offensive line, and pass rush will impact the Rams game

Defensive tackle and team captain Grady Jarrett led the way with 1.5 sacks, marking his fourth-career multi-sack game. With a sack on Sunday, Jarett will have the second-most sacks by a Falcon through the first two weeks of a season since John Abraham had 4.0 through Week 2 in 2008. Second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie capitalized on excellent coverage from Atlanta's secondary by bringing Winston down for his first-career sack, becoming the first Falcons rookie to record a sack in his NFL debut since Darrell Shropshire in 2005. Norcross, Ga., native and former Georgia Bulldog Lorenzo Carter tallied 0.5 sack in his debut for the hometown team, while Mykal Walker started his third campaign off with a bang, recording six total tackles (four solo), 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble, becoming the first Falcon with 1.0 sack, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a game since Jarrett in Week 15 of the 2016 season.