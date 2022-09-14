Bair Mail: On Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones, Tyler Allgeier and breaking old habits

The NFL's second week is officially underway. The Falcons are focused on the upcoming game against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, putting that tough loss to the New Orleans Saints in the rearview. Gotta do it. There isn't time to be stuck in the past. Not with a frustrated Super Bowl champ on the horizon.

There are still plenty who want to know more about last week, so we'll address a few items here before turning the page. We also tough on news of Deion Jones' restructured deal (according to ESPN) and how that could benefit the Falcons.

Colin Jonov from Pittsburgh, Penn.

I know the loss was devastating and people love to focus on the negatives. However, I think there was a lot of positives to build off of. I thought Mariota did a lot of things really well and made decisive decisions with the football. Also, not sure the fumbled snap was His fault. I've played with former teammates of his in Las Vegas who said that he always took the blame on mishandled snaps when it was clearly on the center because that's the type of person and leader he is. What're your thoughts overall on the offense and Mariota's first start?

Bair: Good question, Colin. I thought it was a mixed bag even though the volume of good things outweighed the bad. The problem is this: for all the smart decisions and on-target passes and aggressive runs, you just can't fumble in the red zone. Just can't. If every positive action is worth one point, losing a fumble five yards from a touchdown, late in the third quarter, is minus-20.

I think Mariota would tell you that, too. It doesn't mean his performance was bad. I really like the way he played and how he ran the offense. His effort just contained a fatal flaw. Can't ignore that.

Curt Lilley from Mobile, Ala.

Hey Scott, Hope you're having a good one, despite having to cover that ugly loss on Sunday. I saw where Deion's contract was restructured. While that gives more flexibility in trade offers, I'd hope that we would also use that new cap space for a signing or two. I would hope for some D-line help, but what signing(s) would you like to see? if they make any at all.