Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie, Mykal Walker, Marcus Mariota and how to fuel an upset vs. Rams

The Falcons are getting ready to leave on a jet plane and won't be back to the ATL again for a while. They're starting a two-game road trip, playing the L.A. Rams on Sunday before going to Seattle for a week in advance of playing the Seahawks.

RELATED CONTENT:

The only way to go 2-0 on this important swing is to start off with an upset win. We'll discuss key players in that effort, areas where the team must perform well and more in this Friday mailbag:

Alfred M from Atlanta

It was great to see Arnold Ebiketie get his first NFL sack in his first NFL game! Was that a surprise to you, and how do you think he played overall?

Bair: The rookie second-round pick got off to a strong start with his first sack. That was a big moment for him and a big moment in the game. Per PFF, he totaled a sack and a quarterback hurry over 26 defensive snaps. That's not a huge stat count, even with the sack, but it's a good start.

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about Ebiketie's performance and made some excellent points about it and rookies learning how to play at this level:

"I thought he played okay for his first game out there and that kind of stuff," Pees said. "Here's one thing that the young guys have to learn -- they have to learn about the guys that they're going across from – how to rush them – not just rush.

"You can line up at Penn State and just come off the edge and beat a guy from Northwestern or Indiana or Michigan State or wherever it might be. It's not going to be the same tackle in this league. Whoever the best tackle was in college is now playing against you in this league. So, some guys you can beat on the edge. Some guys, you can't beat on the edge. It's got to be based more on how to attack that guy than it is about what your repertoire is – especially as a young guy, he's got to learn that stuff.