Falcons Daily: What Falcons defense learned from Saints loss, can apply vs. Rams

That's the objective moving toward a Week 2 contest at the L.A. Rams and beyond. Play a complete game. Create havoc from opening kick to closing whistle.

"The pressures, the pass rush, for the first three quarters, looked like you want defense to look," Pees said. "The difference was that, in the fourth quarter or the at the end of the third, we met at the sideline and said we weren't going to take our foot off the pedal. … We kept the pressure on. We just didn't execute it."

Maybe the players were anxious, maybe a bit tentative. Maybe they went up against some talented players and lost key exchanges. Maybe it was a bit of both or something else altogether.

This is being written on a Thursday afternoon, far closer to the Falcons playing the Rams than the Saints. "What happened" is no longer the right question. A better one: "What will happen next?"

I spoke with several defenders during Thursday's open locker room session. They all appreciate being able to point to the first three quarters of that Saints game tape as what it's supposed to look like. They also know that won't win you a game.