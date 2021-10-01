Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell cleared to play vs. Washington

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson ruled out of Sunday's game

Oct 01, 2021 at 01:29 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Injury Report.10.1

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons ruled both defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and receiver Russell Gage out of the upcoming game against Washington on Friday's official injury report.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell wasn't on it at all. He has gone through the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play Washington. He was full participant in this practice week, leading to his return. He missed one game after suffering a concussion in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, and will be welcomed back to a secondary that has been playing better of late.

Terrell's by far the team's best cornerback, someone with star power if he development continues at its current clip. T.J. Green filled in well during a win over the Giants, and showed the Falcons have solid injury protection should another injury arise.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olamide Zaccheaus will take Gage's reps, while John Cominsky should be active for the first time since Week 1 with Davidson out.

Check out the full injury report, right here: https://www.atlantafalcons.com/team/injury-report/

