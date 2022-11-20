Falcons inactives: Secondary upgraded with return of two defensive backs vs. Chicago Bears

A.J. Terrell and Erik Harris make their return to the active, game day roster. 

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

ATLANTA -- The Falcons secondary will be as close to full strength as its been since Casey Hayward landed on injured reserve last month. It'll be so because A.J. Terrell and Erik Harris return to active status with the Chicago Bears in town for the Falcons' Week 11 matchup.

Terrell has been out with a hamstring injury since the Falcons faced the Bengals in Week 7 of the season. Arthur Smith said on Monday that the Falcons were hopeful to get Terrell back for practice - at least - this week. The starting cornerback did practice throughout the week but in limited fashion.

Smith said on Friday that Atlanta would list Terrell as questionable and make a decision on his status before Sunday.

Also joining Terrell in his return is Harris, who's been working through a foot injury that kept him inactive for a couple weeks. While Terrell will likely return to a starting role at cornerback, Harris will play more of a rotational role in safety depth behind Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, much like he did before his injury.

Because of Terrell and Harris' return, it means recently acquired depth CB Rashad Fenton and S Jovante Moffatt are inactive on Sunday to make room for Terrell and Harris.

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

In other inactive news, the Falcons will keep Bryan Edwards and Anthony Firkser inactive against the Bears.

Fellow tight end Feleipe Franks had already been ruled out by Smith on Friday, and the Falcons elevated Frank Darby from the practice a squad on Saturday afternoon along with Ryan Neuzil for more depth across the offensive line.

With Firkser and Franks inactive, the Falcons will only carry three tight ends into Sunday's game (Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt).

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

TE Feleipe Franks

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

ILB Nate Landman

TE Anthony Firkser

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

The Falcons have arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of a Sunday afternoon match-up against the Chicago Bears in Game 11, presented by Wells Fargo.

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 arrives prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 20, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
