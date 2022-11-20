Falcons inactives: Secondary upgraded with return of two defensive backs vs. Chicago Bears

ATLANTA -- The Falcons secondary will be as close to full strength as its been since Casey Hayward landed on injured reserve last month. It'll be so because A.J. Terrell and Erik Harris return to active status with the Chicago Bears in town for the Falcons' Week 11 matchup.

Terrell has been out with a hamstring injury since the Falcons faced the Bengals in Week 7 of the season. Arthur Smith said on Monday that the Falcons were hopeful to get Terrell back for practice - at least - this week. The starting cornerback did practice throughout the week but in limited fashion.

Smith said on Friday that Atlanta would list Terrell as questionable and make a decision on his status before Sunday.

RELATED CONTENT:

Also joining Terrell in his return is Harris, who's been working through a foot injury that kept him inactive for a couple weeks. While Terrell will likely return to a starting role at cornerback, Harris will play more of a rotational role in safety depth behind Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins, much like he did before his injury.