Falcons Daily: Arthur Smith, Marcus Mariota discuss "fine line" between successful play extensions, breakdowns

It's because of this production, too, that the line is so fine.

As Smith explains, you never want to take somebody's initiative away, particularly if that initiative helps you, which Mariota's did in that moment (and truthfully, in many moments in 2022).

"It is a fine line because there are times where we have been able to extend plays," Smith said, "and that creativity has allowed us some opportunities."

Mariota agreed, and pointed to a repeating pattern that he's noticed brings up negative plays for this offense at times.

"If my initial reaction is to scramble and throw it I think more times than not those have been good decisions," Mariota explained. "I think when I start to extend it and start to get pushed out to the sideline sometimes those plays become negative and bad decisions."

The difference between the good and bad decisions, though, lay almost solely in the outcome.

"You're back there forever and you're going laterally too long and (you have to) understand when the journey's over; not to take a sack or not to throw the ball back across the field and maybe put your foot in the ground and go, or throw it away," Smith said. "The hardest part sometimes is when you feel like you're in a game like we were Thursday night, as ugly as it felt at times the reality is we got the ball back with a chance to win it late and we could've avoided some of those negative plays."

"I don't know when any offense is going to be very effective if you're off track, but we've been pretty damn good when we've been on track and we just haven't been as consistent lately. Those are things that we can eliminate."

Elimination, effective and efficient. That's what Smith is asking of Mariota - and the entire offense - in these moments of play extension.

If efficiency and effectiveness is there, as well as the elimination of too many negative plays, the fine line between a successfully extended play and a play that feels forced is not nearly as fine.