Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, analyzing Terry Fontenot's roster, playoff prospects and Damien Williams

The Falcons played two games in a hurry, with consecutive losses over a five-day span. Now they're in a slower period leading up to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. They have three games before a bye and winning all three is both a realistic play and possibly a required one if they're seriously going to get back in the playoff hunt.

We've talked a ton about a quarterback situation despite the fact Arthur Smith said there is no situation, creating a relatively moot point and academic argument about who should lead the team during this crucial juncture in the season.

Let's take a look at the state of the team with a micro and macro perspective in this Wednesday Bair Mail.

Joshua Scott from Columbus, Ga.

There has been so much QB talk lately and I understand why. Hopefully you can, too. But how do you think Kyle Pitts has done this season? Has he taken a step back in his development?

Bair: I don't think so, Joshua. Kyle Pitts remains a standout player and a top-tier talent, even if his fantasy stats aren't sky high. He's obviously better as a blocker and some of the less noticeable things he's being asked to do these days. That said, the Falcons need him to become more of an offensive force. He's obviously reliant on the quarterback to deliver a catchable ball at a point where he's open and can make a play.

The biggest issue with Pitts' productivity is not targets. It's completion percentage to balls thrown his way. It hovers around 46 percent, a way-too-low number that speaks to inefficiency in the passing game. While every pass and catch is different, there's something to the fact that Marcus Mariota and Pitts need to find better chemistry. It's also true that Mariota will go to Pitts even when he's not totally open, which can drive completion percentage down. Last year, however, Matt Ryan completed 61 percent of his passes to Pitts. The Falcons function a lot better with a similar number.