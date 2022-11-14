Arthur Smith on Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder situation: 'There is no situation'

Smith said that even though the Falcons have lost their last two games, "the reality of it is that (they're) right in the middle of a playoff race."

Nov 14, 2022 at 03:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith was very clear about three things during his press conference on Monday.

No. 1: He does not believe there is a quarterback situation in Atlanta following Marcus Mariota's performance against Carolina last Thursday night.

"There is no situation. There was never a situation, ever. Never," he said.

"... You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic, but we're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be but the reality of it is that you're right in the middle of a playoff race."

No. 2: He does not place blame for Thursday's loss on Mariota's shoulders.

"There are a couple plays where you can certainly put the blame on him. But there's blame to go around operationally," Smith said. "If there's pressure right there, I don't know what to tell the quarterback when he's looking down to pick the ball up because it's a low snap, he gets up and there's a defender right in his face. That's kind of hard to overcome there. It's the little things that add up to it that we can do better, and we have at times. I wouldn't pinpoint just on one player."

And finally, No. 3: He does not feel the time has come to potentially make a move to Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

"Everything is up for grabs every week, so if we felt like one move could certainly be the difference in us winning or losing then we'd make the move. But we're not at that point at a lot of spots," Smith said.

And later, when asked for clarification on whether or not anyone will see Ridder take over QB1 responsibilities this week, Smith added: "We're playing the guys who have been playing... If we were going to make a change, I'd tell you. You'd see it at practice.

AF_20221013_practice_SL1_0801
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

While Smith said he understands why these questions about Mariota and Ridder have been asked of him during his last three press conferences since the Falcons loss to Carolina, he considers this topic of conversation to be "low-hanging fruit."

Smith reiterated that the Falcons issues stem not from Mariota, but the offensive operation as a whole.

"We need to avoid negative plays," Smith said. "I don't think an offense is going to be very effective if you're off track. We've been pretty damn good when we've been on track. We just haven't been as consistent lately. Those are things we can eliminate. And that's not just on the quarterback."

In much of the same line of thinking as his on Thursday night, Smith continued to point to protection breakdowns and holding penalties on Monday afternoon as what truly kept the Falcons from moving the chains in their last game.

Again, he didn't - and wouldn't - put the offense's lack of production at times on Mariota or his decision-making.

"It's not the reason that we lost the last two games," he concluded.

Monochrome Monday | Falcons vs Panthers

We take a monochrome look at the game against the Carolina Panthers on November 10, 2022.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A fan cheers as the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 33

A fan cheers as the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 33

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 takes a knee on the field before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Fans look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 33

Fans look on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players and staff pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 33

Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players and staff pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 33

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 33

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 33

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 run out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 33

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 run out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during the National Anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 33

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during the National Anthem before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 33

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out to the coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 33

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95, and Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 walks out to the coin toss before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Tony Gonzalez on the sidelines before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 33

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 and Tony Gonzalez on the sidelines before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 looks on from the bench before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 33

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 looks on from the bench before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 33

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 arrives before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Smith looks onto the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 33

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Smith looks onto the field before the Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 33

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 stands for the national anthem before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
