Arthur Smith on Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder situation: 'There is no situation'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Arthur Smith was very clear about three things during his press conference on Monday.

No. 1: He does not believe there is a quarterback situation in Atlanta following Marcus Mariota's performance against Carolina last Thursday night.

"There is no situation. There was never a situation, ever. Never," he said.

"... You lose two games in five days and everybody wants to panic, but we're right in the middle of it. We're not where we want to be but the reality of it is that you're right in the middle of a playoff race."

RELATED CONTENT:

No. 2: He does not place blame for Thursday's loss on Mariota's shoulders.

"There are a couple plays where you can certainly put the blame on him. But there's blame to go around operationally," Smith said. "If there's pressure right there, I don't know what to tell the quarterback when he's looking down to pick the ball up because it's a low snap, he gets up and there's a defender right in his face. That's kind of hard to overcome there. It's the little things that add up to it that we can do better, and we have at times. I wouldn't pinpoint just on one player."

And finally, No. 3: He does not feel the time has come to potentially make a move to Desmond Ridder at quarterback.

"Everything is up for grabs every week, so if we felt like one move could certainly be the difference in us winning or losing then we'd make the move. But we're not at that point at a lot of spots," Smith said.