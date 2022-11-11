'It was incredible, very emotional': Jake Matthews on a whirlwind day and the birth of his newborn son 

"I was just scrambling trying to make a decision on what to do. We were hoping to catch a flight and then that didn't work out," Matthews said.

Luckily Charlotte is only a three and half hour commute to Atlanta. Matthews and a member from the Falcons' security team hopped in a rental car, left the hotel at 9:30 a.m. and made it to the hospital to his wife around 12:30 p.m.

Beforehand, the doctors told Matthews the process was moving quickly.

"They actually had to do some things to slow the process down for me to get there so I couldn't praise her enough for what she went through" he said. "She deserves all the credit in the world but yeah, once I got there, they broke her water, it was to the races, and she just did great."

Matthews helped deliver his newborn son, Beckett Thomas Matthews, who arrived at 3:15 p.m. Thomas is also Jake Matthews middle name. He mentioned his son was almost four weeks early, but he was right at six pounds.

"I know his length was like in the 95th percentile, he was very long but he was a little early, so we'll beef him up," Matthews said while laughing.

He added: "It was incredible, very emotional. Right when he came out, my wife took him for about five minutes and then I got about 15 [minutes], took a couple pictures and we were out."