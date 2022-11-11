Bair: Falcons beat at their own game in 'eye opener' loss to Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Arthur Smith wasn't more than a minute into his postgame press conference when he accurately summed up the reasons why the Falcons lost 22-15 to Carolina on Thursday night.

"You have to give Carolina credit. They came out, they got the [early] lead," the Falcons head coach said. "They won both lines of scrimmage. It wasn't pretty. The drives we had -- we had some ugly penalties that moved us back -- we were off track a lot of the night."

He had more to say on the matter, and we'll get to that in a bit. What you just read above, however, is not Falcons football.

The Falcons typically win the lines of scrimmage. They're typically good running the football and preventing others from doing so. And when things are really going right, the Falcons are typically on schedule, setting up manageable first-down distance and preventing others from doing so.

They perform well when they set a physical tone and dictate tempo, when they wear an opponent down with run after run and the occasional big strike.

That's when they're at their best. On Thursday night, they rarely were.

In fact, what the Falcons do to other teams is what the Panthers did to them.

The No. 5-ranked rushing attack (entering Thursday) managed just 33 yards in the first half while falling behind 10 points, the exact margin of defeat. The No. 8-ranked run defense (entering Thursday) got pushed around, to the tune of 232 yards on 47 carries. The Panthers were set on attacking the strength of this Falcons defense and did so, running efficiently on 17 of their first 23 plays.

Playing from behind is not a place the Falcons want to be. Yes, they've made some big halftime deficits manageable in the final quarters. They've come within striking distance in those instances, but they haven't won one of those games.

The Falcons worked to do so, using a never-say-die attitude that was one of the few things on brand for this squad on Thursday night.

Now we'll let Smith finish a thought quoted earlier in this column, after he said his team was "off track a lot of the of the night."

"As ugly it was, we got the ball back with a chance to go win or tie it," Smith said. "It says a lot about our guys, but it clearly wasn't good enough."