Bair: Falcons beat at their own game in 'eye opener' loss to Panthers

Atlanta struggled to run and stop the run effectively, falling into an early deficit they couldn't overcome

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:02 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Arthur Smith wasn't more than a minute into his postgame press conference when he accurately summed up the reasons why the Falcons lost 22-15 to Carolina on Thursday night.

"You have to give Carolina credit. They came out, they got the [early] lead," the Falcons head coach said. "They won both lines of scrimmage. It wasn't pretty. The drives we had -- we had some ugly penalties that moved us back -- we were off track a lot of the night."

He had more to say on the matter, and we'll get to that in a bit. What you just read above, however, is not Falcons football.

The Falcons typically win the lines of scrimmage. They're typically good running the football and preventing others from doing so. And when things are really going right, the Falcons are typically on schedule, setting up manageable first-down distance and preventing others from doing so.

They perform well when they set a physical tone and dictate tempo, when they wear an opponent down with run after run and the occasional big strike.

That's when they're at their best. On Thursday night, they rarely were.

In fact, what the Falcons do to other teams is what the Panthers did to them.

The No. 5-ranked rushing attack (entering Thursday) managed just 33 yards in the first half while falling behind 10 points, the exact margin of defeat. The No. 8-ranked run defense (entering Thursday) got pushed around, to the tune of 232 yards on 47 carries. The Panthers were set on attacking the strength of this Falcons defense and did so, running efficiently on 17 of their first 23 plays.

Playing from behind is not a place the Falcons want to be. Yes, they've made some big halftime deficits manageable in the final quarters. They've come within striking distance in those instances, but they haven't won one of those games.

The Falcons worked to do so, using a never-say-die attitude that was one of the few things on brand for this squad on Thursday night.

Now we'll let Smith finish a thought quoted earlier in this column, after he said his team was "off track a lot of the of the night."

"As ugly it was, we got the ball back with a chance to go win or tie it," Smith said. "It says a lot about our guys, but it clearly wasn't good enough."

It wasn't good enough because the Falcons had to push the ball downfield in a hurry, using a passing attack that isn't as good as what's available on the ground. Marcus Mariota was able to cut the two-score deficit to one by hitting consecutive passes of 21, 18 and 18 yards before throwing a 25-yard touchdown strike to KhaDarel Hodge.

The defense got a three and out, setting up the Falcons with a chance to go win it with two-and-a-half minutes left. They couldn't make lightning strike twice. They went four-and-out and essentially sealed this loss.

They fought and clawed at the end and that's admirable, but they dug a too-deep hole because they struggled where they normally surge.

The run game ultimately finished with 138 yards but was inefficient when the playing field was relatively level. The passing game had its moments but Mariota could've done more to reverse the outcome, and ultimately finished 19-for-30 for 186 yards – 82 of that sum came on the aforementioned four-pass sequence -- two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked five times, frequently under pressure when the Falcons were fighting to come back.

Carolina brought pressure when they had an early lead and, watching the game live, seemed committed to making the Falcons beat them through the air, or with a more balanced attack at least.

The Falcons weren't able to churn out hard yards and stay consistently on schedule, as they do when they're at their best.

That's not Falcons football.

"It's so important to stay on track, stay on the chains and keep things manageable," right guard Chris Lindstrom said. "If the other team gets up a puts you in an adverse position, they're going to start attacking the pocket."

The Panthers were attacking the Falcons run defense, which struggled to stop the opposing ground game. Again, that's not Falcons football. And when the Falcons don't play their brand of football, things often go awry.

And, when the Falcons are playing from behind allowing the other team to establish firm control, things often go awry.

"It was one of those situations where you know you're a better defense than what you showed," inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said. "The big thing is realizing that you're going to get the best from the other team each and every week. As you saw toward the end, we were kind of figuring it out. But it wasn't enough. We have to make sure that we start faster going into these next couple games. We sometimes put ourselves in positions where we have to fight our way back into the game."

Falling behind early prompted an unwelcome end for the Falcons, who fell back in the NFC South.

"This was an eye opener, which can be kind of good for you," Evans said. "You got punched in the mouth. You know, going into these next couple games, you've got to play your best football that you can possibly play."

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail of The Atlanta Falcons helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail of The Atlanta Falcons helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a block during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a block during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrate after a catch during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrate after a catch during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 line up before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 line up before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball for a first down during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball for a first down during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 react after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 react after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to throw a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to throw a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 shakes hands with the kicker of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 shakes hands with the kicker of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 pose for a photo with Carolina Panthers players after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 pose for a photo with Carolina Panthers players after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

