Inside Tori's Notebook: On the Desmond Ridder ruckus that follows Falcons Thursday Night Football loss

That swing hurt the most. Period.

Let me lay it out for you: It's the early minutes of the second quarter, and Carolina is driving.

They have a 3-0 lead and they just ran the ball five straight times to cross midfield. But then the Falcons defense pinned their ears back and Lorenzo Carter dropped D'Onta Foreman for a loss of two, Carolina is called for a false start and then on third down Dee Alford, Arnold Ebiketie and Ta'Quon Graham swallow P.J. Walker on a sack for a loss of seven. The sack puts the Panthers out of field goal range, so they punt.

It was a big win for the Falcons - this 15-play, nine-minute drive that ended with no points being scored by Carolina. It was also demoralizing for the Panthers. It was a chance for the Falcons to stake their claim on the game. Even backed up on their own three yard line, it felt like a long, productive drive that ended with a touchdown would shift this game entirely.

That didn't happen, though.

What did happen was the swing in the game that I felt encapsulated the loss.

After taking control of possession, the Falcons handed the ball off to Tyler Allgeier three times in a row. Despite the runs, Atlanta couldn't convert a first down. So, about two minutes after getting the ball back, Atlanta was punting.

The next four-play swing was one in which I couldn't shake upon review.

On the Atlanta 43-yard line, Carolina took two plays and 52 seconds to get in the end zone. With four minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the half, Carolina extended its lead to 10-0. But it's not all bad! Atlanta gets the ball back with plenty of time. If the Falcons can produce a solid, touchdown-earning, four-minute drive, they'll be fine, right?

Instead, Atlanta had a two-play drive of their own. Only unlike the Panthers, the Falcons' drive ended not with a touchdown but with a turnover, an interception that set Carolina up for a 49-yard field goal to extend their lead further to 13-0.