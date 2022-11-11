Inside Tori's Notebook: On the Desmond Ridder ruckus that follows Falcons Thursday Night Football loss

Plus we take a look at the swing in the game that just couldn't be ignored. 

Nov 11, 2022 at 11:09 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Inside Tori's Notebook is a weekly series where Tori re-opens her game notebook to look back at her notes, questions and observations from the Falcons most recent game. Tori breaks down her thoughts and gives her analysis on what happened, and why it's notable. Inside Tori's Notebook is sponsored by Microsoft Surface.

1111_Notebook_Op1

BACK TO ATLANTA -- Anyone else's mood match the dreariness of the weather? After the Falcons 25-15 loss to Carolina on Thursday Night Football maybe it should. Mine kinda does.

From start to finish, this game felt off offensively. This shift in feeling isn't just something I feel the need to point out, it's something players actually felt in the early minutes of the would-be loss, too.

"You could just tell that something wasn't right," Chris Lindstrom said, "something wasn't clicking."

RELATED CONTENT:

No one could really put their finger on exactly why, either. Sure, Carolina was loading the box more defensively, but Arthur Smith said it wasn't too unlike what every other team has tried to do against Atlanta now that everyone knows the Falcons intent to run the ball.

It also wasn't that the offense was without chances. Of the Panthers 11 total drives, the Falcons defense kept them out of the end zone in all but two of said drives, while four drives resulted in a three-and-out.

Even in saying all of this, there's still so much to unpack from this game. So, let's attempt to do so. And we'll start with the topic every one is talking about.

AF_20220827_ATLvsJAX_SL1_9232
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Ridder Ruckus is louder than ever

The Ridder Ruckus, which I lovingly tagged at the beginning of the season, is the contingency of the Falcons fanbase that 1) does not see Marcus Mariota as fit be the starting quarterback in Atlanta and 2) thinks Desmond Ridder is.

The Ridder Ruckus flares up every now and again. However, 10 weeks into the season and it has never been as loud as it was during and after the Falcons Thursday Night Football appearance.

And look, I get it. But I also get why Smith never thought to put Ridder in for Mariota. Here's the reasoning, as I see it:

  • You're coming off a short week of prep.
  • Mariota has seen this defense before and actually had one of his highest completion percentages against them the last time the two teams met.
  • The weather. It was gross.
  • Your offense isn't clicking, your offensive line isn't protecting and your run game isn't as productive as it normally is.
  • Ridder hasn't been working with the first-team offense - at all - during the open practice periods this season.

It's all of these things combined (plus ones I am sure we don't even know about) being the ultimate reasons why when Smith was asked if he ever thought of putting Ridder in on Thursday night, he responded with a quick and resounding: "No."

In the defense of the Ridder Ruckus, though, I do think I want to see Ridder operate this offense at some point this season. I want to see what the Falcons have in the rookie quarterback. However, I did not want to see him in last night's game for the reasons listed above.

When I see Ridder, I want to see him on a full week's prep with the first-team offense. I want to see him after he's led the starting offense through multiple practices, not after he's been running the scout team for 10 weeks.

Do you get a good evaluation of Ridder by throwing him into what Thursday night's game was? I don't think you do.

I say all of this to finish with this: I hear you, and I understand you, Ridder Rucketeers. But the situation Ridder enters into is one to really think through and plan for. It's not one to be thrown about in the pouring rain in Charlotte. Give Ridder the best opportunity to perform at his best. Don't feed him to the lions, or in this case, the Panthers.

And let's be honest, too: If Mariota did lead a comeback (which the Falcons were a touchdown from doing in the fourth quarter), the ruckus slightly lowers in volume. But that didn't happen, so here we are.

That swing hurt the most. Period.

Let me lay it out for you: It's the early minutes of the second quarter, and Carolina is driving.

They have a 3-0 lead and they just ran the ball five straight times to cross midfield. But then the Falcons defense pinned their ears back and Lorenzo Carter dropped D'Onta Foreman for a loss of two, Carolina is called for a false start and then on third down Dee Alford, Arnold Ebiketie and Ta'Quon Graham swallow P.J. Walker on a sack for a loss of seven. The sack puts the Panthers out of field goal range, so they punt.

It was a big win for the Falcons - this 15-play, nine-minute drive that ended with no points being scored by Carolina. It was also demoralizing for the Panthers. It was a chance for the Falcons to stake their claim on the game. Even backed up on their own three yard line, it felt like a long, productive drive that ended with a touchdown would shift this game entirely.

That didn't happen, though.

What did happen was the swing in the game that I felt encapsulated the loss.

After taking control of possession, the Falcons handed the ball off to Tyler Allgeier three times in a row. Despite the runs, Atlanta couldn't convert a first down. So, about two minutes after getting the ball back, Atlanta was punting.

The next four-play swing was one in which I couldn't shake upon review.

On the Atlanta 43-yard line, Carolina took two plays and 52 seconds to get in the end zone. With four minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the half, Carolina extended its lead to 10-0. But it's not all bad! Atlanta gets the ball back with plenty of time. If the Falcons can produce a solid, touchdown-earning, four-minute drive, they'll be fine, right?

Instead, Atlanta had a two-play drive of their own. Only unlike the Panthers, the Falcons' drive ended not with a touchdown but with a turnover, an interception that set Carolina up for a 49-yard field goal to extend their lead further to 13-0.

It was this swing that I couldn't get out of my head even as we returned to Atlanta. It's this swing that stung.

AF_20221110_ATLatCAR_DD20418
Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Something about D'Onta

I think it may surprise some people to know that the Falcons defense had a top-10, run-stopping defense heading into Thursday night's game. The problem for the Falcons in recent weeks has not necessarily been stopping the run. Opponents have averaged just over 100 rushing yards a game against the Falcons this year, which was good enough for No. 8 in the league.

However, there's just something about Foreman and the Panthers run game that continued to be a thorn in the Falcons side in 2022.

The last time these two teams faced each other 12 days ago, Foreman ran for 118 yards with a 4.5 yards per carry average. He scored three rushing touchdowns in the Falcons win.

This time around he was just as good, accumulating 130 rushing yards with a 4.2 yards per carry average. Carolina as a team, though, was even better. Between Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear the Panthers topped out at 232 total rushing yards on Thursday night.

So, yeah, the Panthers were very effective when running the ball. However, it wasn't the end-all, be-all for the Falcons defense. I said in the lede that the Falcons defense gave the offense chances in the loss and I stand with that.

I wasn't particularly displeased with the Falcons defense, and I say that even seeing that they gave up over 200 rushing yards on Thursday night. I also say that knowing the Falcons had not two but three chances to get their hands on a P.J. Walker pass. (Though, I'd also argue the Panthers had a few chances to bring down a Mariota ball, as well, but I digress).

It wasn't a perfect defensive performance but it was enough to not only keep Atlanta competitive but give the offense a few chances and opportunities to change the game.

AF_20221110_ATLatCAR_MM1_6268
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Stop the bleeding

Big picture, the Falcons are one made field goal away from their last four games going down as losses. The last four games have felt like a far cry from the team that beat Seattle in Week 3, or out-ran the Browns a week later, or went on to play as well as they did against the 49ers in Week 6.

The last four weeks of the season have felt like a slide for Atlanta. Even beating Carolina at home in overtime 12 days ago was a game in which the Falcons knew they had to be better, as it was a game that took two game-winning field goal misses by the Panthers to ultimately win.

Even with a mini-bye commencing, the Falcons have to get back to work.

Smith talks all the time about being objective in order to evolve. Well, in the last four weeks they've shown a need to evolve in order to win. It's now up to players and coaches to see that evolution through. Either that, or they need to find a way to return to their brand of football (which is something Scott Bair wrote about late on Thursday night and into Friday morning).

Regardless, with the mini-bye commencing, the Falcons have two options: Stay where they are or evolve to get back to where they want to be.

They're 4-6 right now, having lost three of those six in the last four weeks. They need a jolt, but where exactly will that jolt come from? I don't know. Hopefully the next time I sit down to go through my notebook, I'll have found it.

Game Photos | Week 10 Falcons at Panthers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers during Week 10.

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 poses for a photo during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A detail of The Atlanta Falcons helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 79

A detail of The Atlanta Falcons helmet before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 in the huddle before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons prepare to warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 79

The Atlanta Falcons prepare to warm up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 79

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 79

Atlanta Falcons huddle in the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 leads the huddle during warmups before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 runs out of the tunnel before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 79

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith poses for a photo before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before facing the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a block during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 79

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95 makes a block during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 celebrates after making a catch against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #9 attempts to block the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Richie Grant #27 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 passes the ball to Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 79

Atlanta Falcons huddle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 reacts before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrate after a catch during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5, Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 and Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 celebrate after a catch during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 79

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Avery Williams #35 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 carries the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 throws a pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and long snapper Liam McCullough #48 celebrate after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 celebrates after a big play against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 79

Atlanta Falcons huddle before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs with the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 lines up for a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 lines up against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 line up before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 79

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews #70 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 line up before a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball for a first down during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 carries the ball for a first down during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 79

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Atlanta Falcons)

Cooper Neill/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #37 reacts after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
69 / 79

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 catches the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 79

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51 makes a sack during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 79

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans #54 makes a tackle during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 catches the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 79

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 react after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 79

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall #34 react after a play during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to throw a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 prepares to throw a pass during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 shakes hands with the kicker of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 79

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 shakes hands with the kicker of the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
77 / 79

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 hugs the Carolina Panthers quarterback after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 pose for a photo with Carolina Panthers players after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)
78 / 79

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton #21 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 pose for a photo with Carolina Panthers players after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Doug DeFelice/Atlanta Falcons)

Doug DeFelice/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
79 / 79

Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons players pray together after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday, November 10, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
falcons_final_whsitle_1920x1080

Breaking down the hottest topics surrounding the Atlanta Falcons and how they can impact the team's success. Like and subscribe to join us for the lively debate on Falcons Final Whistle.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

'It was incredible, very emotional': Jake Matthews on a whirlwind day and the birth of his newborn son

Jake and Meggi Matthews welcome their newborn son ahead of Thursday Night Football game

news

Bair: Falcons beat at their own game in 'eye opener' loss to Panthers

Atlanta struggled to run and stop the run effectively, falling into an early deficit they couldn't overcome

news

'You can make it about the quarterback, but what about the team?': Arthur Smith discusses Marcus Mariota's role in loss to Carolina

During Thursday Night Football, the Falcons offense struggled to produce and Mariota under center was called into question after the game.

news

Instant Replay: What stood out in Falcons game vs. Panthers on Thursday night

Falcons fall behind the pace in the NFC South after 25-15 loss at Carolina

news

Falcons Inactives: Jake Matthews game status updated after birth of first child

Atlanta releases inactives ahead of Thursday Night Football matchup with Carolina Panthers.

news

Falcons designate two offensive linemen as practice squad elevations

Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison to help fortify interior offensive line

news

Nerdy Birds: Cordarrelle Patterson returns, Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom pave the way, and Bradley Pinion pins them deep

Matt and John dive deep into the stats behind CP's late-career rushing surge and the Falcons offensive lineman paving the way, plus an inside look at how special teams is doing its part

news

Who will win, Falcons or Panthers? Expert Picks

The Falcons travel to Carolina in what will be a key NFC South divisional game looking to get atop the division

news

Five things to watch when Falcons face Panthers on Thursday Night Football

Only 10 days separate these two divisional opponents from the last time they faced each other. That meeting went to overtime. This meeting is shaping up to be another one for the books.

news

Injury Report: Trio of Falcons ruled out of NFC South clash with Panthers on Thursday night

A.J. Terrell, Erik Harris and Feleipe Franks all unavailable vs. Carolina

news

Falcons Daily: What has led to a consistent, productive run game in Atlanta?

Statistically, the Falcons are a top-5 running offense in the NFL. Players and coaches say this productivity stemmed from an intention that was set long ago.

Top News

Inside Tori's Notebook: On the Desmond Ridder ruckus that follows Falcons Thursday Night Football loss

'It was incredible, very emotional': Jake Matthews on a whirlwind day and the birth of his newborn son

Bair: Falcons beat at their own game in 'eye opener' loss to Panthers

'You can make it about the quarterback, but what about the team?': Arthur Smith discusses Marcus Mariota's role in loss to Carolina

Advertising