'You can make it about the quarterback, but what about the team?': Arthur Smith discusses Marcus Mariota's role in loss to Carolina

He said he was trying too hard to make a spark happen for an offense that, at times, felt spark-less. It's in those moments, when Mariota is "playing outside" himself, that he often gets himself in trouble. He knows that, and he owned up to that postgame, saying he was trying to force too much on Thursday night.

For what it's worth, though, other offensive players wouldn't let Mariota take the fall for the loss. Just like their head coach, there wasn't a point of the finger to quarterback play.

"We need to be better for the team, better for Marcus, better for each other as a unit," Chris Lindstrom said after the game.

Lindstrom pointed to the Falcons slow start, particularly one that saw Carolina take the run away. The Falcons rushed for only 33 yards in the first half, not at all close to the clip this offense has become known for.

From the outside looking in, it seemed that Carolina made a point to stop the Falcons rushing attack early. It looked as though the defense wanted the Falcons to try to beat them through the air. Smith said that wasn't necessarily the case, that Carolina didn't change up their game plan from the last time they played them to Thursday night.

Mariota and Lindstrom, though, said there were some variations in what Carolina was showing them defensively. It was extrapolated by the Falcons inability to do much about it.

"I thought they started loading up the box," Mariota said. "Unfortunately, when you're not making any plays in the passing game, they can do that. They can get you in third-and-long and it's tough to convert those. We have to do a better job of staying in third-and-manageable, doing a better job on first and second down, especially throwing the football that way we can keep things going."

From Lindstrom's perspective, the slow start almost went deeper than that.

"We obviously need to start better, and it's not so much the yards but you can just feel that it wasn't right," he said. "… You could just tell that something wasn't right, something wasn't clicking. We were talking through it, working through it, trying to make adjustments."

And the Falcons did eventually make those adjustments. By the fourth quarter, though, those adjustments just felt a little too late.

In the end, the Falcons did come back to make it a one-score game in the final minutes. For that reason, Smith said he wasn't planning to make a change at quarterback during the flow of the game on Thursday night. Regardless of what outside perspective is, no one from the team put the blame on Mariota's shoulders.