Five things to watch when Falcons host Chicago Bears in Week 11 contest

3. Bears offensive plan not unlike that of Carolina's last week

This is actually a notion that Smith brought up during his Wednesday press conference. He was asked about what he sees from Fields, but the answer divulged into what he sees when he watches the Bears play. It's not unlike what the Falcons saw last Thursday against Carolina, he said.

The common denominator? Both teams want to run it more than they throw it.

Sound familiar? It should. The Falcons want to do this, too.

"I know they haven't won them, but they've been in games late because they've been able to hold the ball and make enough plays and shorten it down from the other side," Smith said of Chicago. "It's kind of what Carolina did since (Steve) Wilks took over... Get the first and ten, sometimes it's second and seven, and then there's third and two, and then everything is on the table, direct run with the quarterback."

In summary, Smith said what the Bears like to do offensively is "probably more similar to Carolina than any other recent opponent."

And we all saw what happened against Carolina: The Panthers ran the ball 47 times for a 232-yard rushing total. That's an average of 4.9 yards a carry. For the Falcons defense to be where it needs to be, Pees said that number needs to be in the low 3s. The Falcons run defense has to be better against the Bears than it was against the Panthers.

Graham said on Wednesday that there are lessons learned from that Carolina loss. They are lessons the Falcons have to take with them into Sunday in order to win the line of scrimmage, which they did not do in Charlotte (on either side of the ball).