Nerdy Birds: Jake Matthews streaking, stopping Justin Fields, and getting off of the field on third down

Taking a look ahead at this week, conventional wisdom would make one think an offense that leads the NFL in rushing and ranks last in passing would struggle on third-and-medium and third-and-long. That's not the case with a mobile quarterback like Justin Fields. Chicago's offense converts 75 percent of third down attempts when Fields has a designed run or scrambles following a dropback. Additionally, the Bears offense has a team offensive success rate of 61.5 percent when Fields is the ball carrier – the second most in the league. Only Buffalo's Josh Allen has a higher success rate as a ball carrier at 67.6 percent. As a side note, Cordarrelle Patterson is the top running back in team offensive success rate when he's a ball carrier at 55.3 percent, good for fourth in the NFL overall. Additionally, Marcus Mariota is fifth with a 52.4 percent success rate and Caleb Huntley ranks 15th with a 44.9 percent success rate as a ball carrier.