Falcons Daily: Coaches, players talk the 'unique' challenge of containing Justin Fields

"The guy has 700-and-some yards as a quarterback running the ball. Some of them are designed runs. Some of them are zone-read runs, but there's a lot of them, too, on third down, where he drops back to pass and takes off and gains 25 or something," defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. "You just have to do a good job of corralling him... A lot of assignment football this week."

Defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham spoke at length on Wednesday about the importance not just of playing "assignment football" like Pees said, but also the importance of carrying lessons learned from the loss to Carolina with the defense into this upcoming game with the Bears.

"It sucked that we lost the game," Graham said. "But I do think it was important that we had that game back then. Now we're coming in against another rushing offense and I feel like we're going to have a better game."

Graham continued by saying the topics of conversation around this week's prep all stem from one word: Discipline.

The Falcons defense, particularly this defensive front, have to be disciplined in every aspect of Sunday's game against the Bears with Fields in the pocket. There are things that are magnified with Fields that a defense could get away with against other quarterbacks.

This means communicating along the line of scrimmage better. It means fitting gaps better. There are a lot of things that go into those "leaky runs" of a quarterback, Graham said, but those runs aren't as detrimental if the Falcons are disciplined in their run lanes, and their personal jobs, too.