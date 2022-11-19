Falcons announce practice squad elevations ahead of Chicago Bears trip to Atlanta

Falcons call up offensive lineman and receiver for Sunday's game. 

Nov 19, 2022 at 04:03 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With the Falcons continuing to move things around to keep depth at a good spot across the offensive line, Atlanta has used a standard practice squad elevation on Ryan Neuzil.

The Falcons have started three different left guards over the last three games with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Colby Gossett got the start at left guard last week. He and Chuma Edoga have been working at left guard this week. With Germain Ifedi as the only other offensive line reserve, it makes sense for the Falcons to carry another lineman into a game that could be very physical at the line of scrimmage.

Atlanta also chose to elevate receiver Frank Darby ahead of Sunday's game.

This comes after Feleipe Franks was ruled out on Friday with a calf injury. Though playing different positions, both Darby and Franks have roles on special teams. Franks' absence could have opened up a need there for Darby to fill.

AF_20221027_practice_SL2_7977
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
