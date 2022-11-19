Falcons announce practice squad elevations ahead of Chicago Bears trip to Atlanta

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- With the Falcons continuing to move things around to keep depth at a good spot across the offensive line, Atlanta has used a standard practice squad elevation on Ryan Neuzil.

The Falcons have started three different left guards over the last three games with Elijah Wilkinson and Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Colby Gossett got the start at left guard last week. He and Chuma Edoga have been working at left guard this week. With Germain Ifedi as the only other offensive line reserve, it makes sense for the Falcons to carry another lineman into a game that could be very physical at the line of scrimmage.