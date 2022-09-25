Falcons inactives: Former starting receiver inactive ahead of Week 3 matchup with Seattle Seahawks

Elijah Wilkinson, Bryan Edwards inactive against the Seahawks on Sunday. 

Sep 25, 2022 at 02:55 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

SEATTLE -- The Falcons have announced that two former offensive starters will be inactive on Sunday.

Arthur Smith ruled Elijah Wilkinson out on Friday after practice. The Falcons starting left guard has been dealing with a personal matter that is not injury related.

RELATED CONTENT:

Smith said he expects Wilkinson to be back when the Falcons return from Seattle on Monday. As for who starts in his spot, it'll come down to Colby Gossett or Chuma Edoga. Both have been rotating in at left guard throughout the final two days of the Falcons practice week.

Gossett made one start last year at left guard in relief for then-starter Jalen Mayfield who injured his lower back before the final week of the 2021 season.

As for the other starter that the Falcons listed as inactive, that would be wide receiver Bryan Edwards. The Falcons traded this offseason and he's played in Atlanta's first two games. He's made one catch for two yards throughout the last two weeks. He's been targeted three times.

AF_20220922_ATLatSEA_Practice_BM_0600
Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons used a standard practice squad elevation on Frank Darby on Saturday, and decided to keep fellow wide receivers Edwards and Damiere Byrd inactive. This is the third game Byrd has been a healthy scratch.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have listed outside linebacker Quinton Bell as inactive, making room for rookie DeAngelo Malone on the active game day roster.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

LB Quinton Bell

OL Elijah Wilkinson

WR Bryan Edwards

DL Matt Dickerson

Best of Week 3 Practice | 09.23.22

Take a look at the best snaps as the team puts in the work at Husky Stadium for the game against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Gatorade.

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 19

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 19

Overall view during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 19

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player Jovante Moffatt during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 19

Atlanta Falcons player Jovante Moffatt during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 pets Dubs the husky during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Detail view of a helmet during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 19

Detail view of a helmet during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Dubs the husky and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 19

Dubs the husky and Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 watches quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 19

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 smiles during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 smiles during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walk out to the field during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 19

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 and offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67 walk out to the field during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of a Gatorade bottle during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 19

A general view of a Gatorade bottle during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 warms up during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards #89 warms up during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 runs drills during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avery Williams #35 runs drills during practice at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Brandon Magnus/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a Gatorade bottle during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 19

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 catches a Gatorade bottle during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 19

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 19

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 19

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Ford #28 during practice for the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, WA, on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

Bair: How Falcons found a way to 'outlast,' 'overcome,' vs. Seahawks, why future victories will be contingent on those two abilities

Grady Jarrett details why Falcons first win was 'super gratifying' after two tough losses

news

Kyle Pitts offensive production fuels Falcons first win of the season

Pitts leads Falcons receiving core against Seahawks

news

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offensive line make a statement in win over Seattle

Both Atlanta and Seattle wanted to run the ball in Week 3 contest, only one ran it enough

news

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett make big plays in 27-23 victory at Lumen Field.

news

Falcons announce practice squad elevations ahead of game with Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta calls up wide receiver ahead of Week 3 matchup.

news

Five things to watch when Falcons face Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 match up

Kyle Pitts, red zone efficiency and offensive line shakeups anchor your weekly "Five things to watch" installment

news

Falcons injury report: Darren Hall, Elijah Wilkinson updates as practice in Seattle continues

The Falcons announced earlier on Friday afternoon that Wilkinson was ruled out of Sunday's game as he deals with a personal matter.

news

Falcons Daily: Why players, coaches believe this season's start is different from last year's

The Falcons may be 0-2, but the team feels a bit more promise than it did a year ago from an operational standpoint.

news

Falcons to shake up offensive line with starting lineman given game designation ahead of Seahawks matchup

Elijah Wilkinson did not practice on Thursday as he dealt with a personal matter.

news

Nerdy Birds: Kyle Pitts' impact, Drake London's arrival, and how the Falcons passing game can take off against the Seahawks

Taking a look at some of the key stats the Falcons will look to build on in Week 3.

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and 2022 Falcons expectations

Your questions get answers in this Friday mailbag

Top News

Bair: How Falcons found a way to 'outlast,' 'overcome,' vs. Seahawks, why future victories will be contingent on those two abilities

Tori's Takeaways: Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons offensive line make a statement in win over Seattle

Kyle Pitts offensive production fuels Falcons first win of the season

Instant replay: What stood out in Falcons contest vs. Seattle Seahawks

Advertising