Falcons inactives: Former starting receiver inactive ahead of Week 3 matchup with Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE -- The Falcons have announced that two former offensive starters will be inactive on Sunday.
Arthur Smith ruled Elijah Wilkinson out on Friday after practice. The Falcons starting left guard has been dealing with a personal matter that is not injury related.
RELATED CONTENT:
Smith said he expects Wilkinson to be back when the Falcons return from Seattle on Monday. As for who starts in his spot, it'll come down to Colby Gossett or Chuma Edoga. Both have been rotating in at left guard throughout the final two days of the Falcons practice week.
Gossett made one start last year at left guard in relief for then-starter Jalen Mayfield who injured his lower back before the final week of the 2021 season.
As for the other starter that the Falcons listed as inactive, that would be wide receiver Bryan Edwards. The Falcons traded this offseason and he's played in Atlanta's first two games. He's made one catch for two yards throughout the last two weeks. He's been targeted three times.
The Falcons used a standard practice squad elevation on Frank Darby on Saturday, and decided to keep fellow wide receivers Edwards and Damiere Byrd inactive. This is the third game Byrd has been a healthy scratch.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have listed outside linebacker Quinton Bell as inactive, making room for rookie DeAngelo Malone on the active game day roster.
Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:
WR Damiere Byrd
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
LB Quinton Bell
OL Elijah Wilkinson
WR Bryan Edwards
DL Matt Dickerson
Take a look at the best snaps as the team puts in the work at Husky Stadium for the game against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Gatorade.
Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds
Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.