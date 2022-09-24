Five things to watch when Falcons face Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 match up

SEATTLE -- The Falcons need a breakthrough. Arthur Smith said it after Sunday's loss, and it's been a running theme through just about every conversation with a Falcons player or coach in this week's preparation to face the Seahawks on Sunday.

Seattle is 1-1 through two weeks, with a one-point win over the Broncos in Week 1. The Seahawks had trouble getting into the endzone last week against the 49ers, and lost because of it, which is not completely unlike Atlanta's last game with the Rams.

That being said, let's take a look at five things to keep in mind as this Week 3 matchup gets underway on Sunday.

1. Ramifications of Elijah Wilkinson's absence

The Falcons announced on Friday afternoon that Wilkinson would miss Sunday's game. Wilkinson did not participate in the last two practices in Seattle this week as he worked through a personal matter, one that was not deemed to be injury related.

Arthur Smith said on Friday that the Falcons do not expect Wilkinson to be out long term. He added he expects Wilkinson to be back on Monday when the Falcons return from their west coast trip.

In Wilkinson's place, the Falcons will choose between Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga at left guard with Jalen Mayfield still on injured reserve. Smith said on Friday the coaching staff will make a final decision on Saturday as to who gets the start between the two. Both were taking snaps with the first-team offensive line on Thursday and Friday.

Gossett started in place of Mayfield at left guard last year when the then-rookie injured his lower back against Buffalo in Week 17. Gossett slid into that starting spot in the final week of the season. Chances are this could be the direction the Falcons go in again.

How the Falcons adjust to Wilkinson's absence will be something to monitor, particularly early on Sunday.

2. One final word on Kyle Pitts

I'm going to be honest, I feel as though I have said everything I can possibly say about the matter that has clung to the Falcons since the end of the Rams game. I know Pitts' lack of targets is the primary talk of the town in regards to Falcons matters this week, but I feel like it shouldn't be as big a deal as it's been made out to be.

Instead of reiterating what I've already written again and again, I am going to encourage you to go back and read these two stories I wrote on Pitts this week. If you take anything from either, take this: Don't freak out about Pitts' production yet. Remember, we were having this same conversation at this point last year. Two weeks later? Pitts recorded his first career 100-receiving yard game.