Nerdy Birds: Kyle Pitts' impact, Drake London's arrival, and how the Falcons passing game can take off against the Seahawks

Head Coach Arthur Smith has shown why he is viewed as a top-flight offensive coach early in 2022 as he utilized the unique skillsets of his playmakers. With a dynamic rushing attack that features the revelation of Cordarrelle Patterson, a young stable of backs like rookie Tyler Allgeier, and an athletic, mobile quarterback in Marcus Mariota the Falcons have made it known that they are going to run the football. The team has averaged 145.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranks seventh in the NFL through two weeks, and posted 4.5 yards per carry. Through this declaration of intent to run the ball, Atlanta may have found the key to unlocking its passing game.