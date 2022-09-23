Falcons Daily: Why players, coaches believe this season's start is different from last year's 

Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about this very idea on Thursday: Even with an 0-2 start, do things within your unit feel different? Are you more hopeful about the group you have than perhaps a year ago?

Pees didn't hesitate - for even a second - to answer.

"No doubt," Pees said. "I can just tell the difference in the way we're playing, the style we're playing with, the way we practice. No doubt about it. It isn't close to me, on defense."

That begged the follow-up: Why?

"The players," Pees continued. "The way they practice, the way they get themselves ready to go. We're playing the same scheme. We've added a few things here and there, stuff like that, but it's their attitude."

Grady Jarrett said a couple times over the course of the preseason that he felt this team was as close as any team he's been a part of. Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell and Lorenzo Carter all agreed: You've seen glimpses - moments - of what this team is. You've yet to see a full game, though, and that's what needs to change.

"I think we've definitely shown flashes of what we could be, and that's pretty good, in my opinion," Carter said. "We have to keep doing it, and put it together consistently through the whole game."

Pees joked on Thursday that if you could combine the first three quarters of the Saints game and the last quarter of the Rams game, boom! There you have it: The 2022 Atlanta Falcons.

"That's what we're looking for," he said.

So, how do they get that? In Pees mind, it actually goes back to combining philosophy and execution.

"What we have to do is we have to find that personality inside of us," Pees explained. "In the first half of the Saints game, I thought we played loose, free, not worried about anything, turn it loose, let's go. We played like that. Then, all of a sudden, we tightened up a little bit and didn't' play fundamentally like we did the first three quarters. Then, this last game, it was the other way and we were down 28-3. Now, it's not like we're playing in a really tight game so all of a sudden we're playing a lot more free and I thought we played better."

Essentially?

"What we need to do is figure out how we can make ourselves play loose for all four quarters and let the thing go," Pees concluded.