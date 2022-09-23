Falcons to shake up offensive line with starting lineman given game designation ahead of Seahawks matchup

SEATTLE -- The Falcons offensive line will look slightly different when they suit up to face Seattle on Sunday. The organization announced on Friday afternoon that left guard Elijah Wilkinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game.
Wilkinson practiced on Wednesday with the team, but did not return to the practice field as the week went on. It was announced he was dealing with a personal matter that was not injury related.
With Jalen Mayfield still on injured reserve, the Falcons will look to either Colby Gossett or Chuma Edoga to take over at left guard in Wilkinson's absence.
Gossett made one start at left guard at the end of last year in relief of Mayfield who was injured against Buffalo the week before.
The Falcons have Gossett listed as the back up right guard on the team's recently released depth chart, so chances are he gets the start. However, it should still be noted Edoga was rotating in with the first team during the open practice period the last two days, as well.
Arthur Smith said this week he's been pleased with the offensive line's ability to keep the pocket relatively clean for Marcus Mariota over the last two games. How - or if - that changes without Wilkinson will be something to monitor come Sunday.
