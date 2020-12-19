Falcons flex Delrick Abrams Jr. to active roster for Bucs game 

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that cornerback Delrick Abrams Jr. has been designated a flex to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It's worth noting that Darqueze Dennard has been ruled out for the game with a quad injury leaving the Falcons without one of their starting cornerbacks. A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield will carry the load for the unit.
Abrams, 23, made his NFL debut in Week 3 when the Falcons faced the Bears. He also saw action as a COVID-19 replacement player against the Green Bay Packers a week later. Abrams has been on Atlanta's practice squad since early September. At Colorado, Abrams started 18 of 20 games and recorded 89 tackles, two tackles for loss and 15 pass breakups.
