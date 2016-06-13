Falcons Announce 2016 Minicamp Dates

The Atlanta Falcons Minicamp Built by The Home Depot will take place at the club's Flowery Branch training facility beginning on Tuesday, June 14 and will conclude on Thursday, June 16. All three practices will be open to the public.
Tuesday, June 14: Practice starts at 11:00 a.m.
Wednesday, June 15: Practice starts at 11:00 a.m.
Thursday, June 16: Practice starts at 11:20 a.m. ** Gates open at 10:00 a.m.
On Wednesday, children 17 and under are invited to attend Kid's Day at minicamp, which will include giveaways, prizes and appearances by Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Freddie Falcon and mascot friends.