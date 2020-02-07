Falcons agree to terms with punter Sam Irwin-Hill

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with punter Sam Irwin-Hill.
The Australian-born punter was briefly on the Falcons' practice squad last season, and he was one of the top punters in college football while at the University of Arkansas. At Arkansas, Irwin-Hill punted the ball 104 times and averaged 42 yards per punt. Irwin-Hill also ran the ball four times while in college, including a 51-yard rushing touchdown against Texas A&M in 2014.
Starting punter Matt Bosher is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason and ended the year on injured reserve after missing a portion of the season due to a groin injury. It remains to be seen what the Falcons' plans are regarding Bosher.