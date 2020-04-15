Falcons agree to terms with former XFL cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they've agreed to terms with former XFL cornerback Josh Hawkins.
Hawkins, 27, played for the Dallas Renegades during the 2020 XFL season; he recorded 11 tackles, four pass defenses and two interceptions. Prior to playing in the XFL, Hawkins spent three seasons in the NFL playing for the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles. During those three seasons, Hawkins had 43 tackles, seven pass defenses and a forced fumble.
The Falcons parted ways with starting cornerback Desmond Trufant this offseason, and they are young at the position. Cornerback is one spot the Falcons could address highly in the upcoming NFL Draft, and Hawkins will now factor into that mix.