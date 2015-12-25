DT Jarrett, RB Coleman Ruled Out for Sunday

The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready to head back to the Georgia Dome on Sunday to take on division rivals, the Carolina Panthers. Check out these photos of the Falcons at work in Week 16.
Although the Falcons will be relatively healthy when they take the field for their re-match against the Carolina Panthers, they'll be without two rookies in RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) and Grady Jarrett (shoulder).
Ra'Shede Hageman (knee) was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday. G Chris Chester (shoulder), WR Devin Hester (toe) and LB Paul Worrilow (knee) were limited, too, and are listed as probable.
T Jake Matthews (back) and NT Paul Soliai (calf) were full participants on Friday and are listed as probable.