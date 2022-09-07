Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Drew Dalman was named the starter when the Falcons released their Week 1 depth chart. How did the Falcons come to that decision? 

Sep 07, 2022 at 04:25 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Arthur Smith was a man true to his word. On the first day of the Falcons training camp a month ago, Smith said those in attendance should plan to see Drew Dalman and Matt Hennessy frequently rotating as the first-team center. Little did anyone know at the time how much emphasis we should have put on the word "frequently."

From the first day of training camp all the way up until the first practice of Week 1, Dalman and Hennessy took turns as the starting center. One day it would be Hennessy. The next day it would be Dalman. And that pattern continued every single day thereafter.

RELATED CONTENT:

"We're going to make it fair. We're going to evaluate it and it'll be a fair competition as best as it can be," Smith said on the first day of camp. "We've got to be intentional on the rep counts we give them and when we give them reps with the first group, the second group. It'll be a fair competition."

And truthfully, it was fair, as well as competitive.

Neither had more first-team reps than the other. Each started one game of the preseason (Hennessy in Detroit and Dalman in New York), and both later sat out in the final game against Jacksonville. There was never any solid indication which way the coaches staff was leaning throughout the entirety of the preseason. It also didn't feel like there was any significant drop off in the play of the offensive line when Dalman and Hennessy switched out. Because of this, the decision felt as though it was going to take much longer to make than perhaps anyone expected.

AF_20210518_OSP-Field-Work_KD1_6205
Matt Hennessy; Drew Dalman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

In the final couple weeks of the preseason, the decision loomed, but as Week 1 crept closer, the competition between the two never wavered.

"(It was) no different. From the beginning of camp until the end we really have been competing our butts off," Dalman said. "… I think both of us kind of had our head down, trying to improve ourselves and the team. But then, we kind of reached the end of the line there."

Even up until last week, though, Smith was still debating which direction he wanted to go.

"I have until 1 o'clock on September 11th (to make a decision)," Smith joked on Aug. 29. "We are close but not yet... I want to take a step back, go back through everything, so we can take emotion out of it and make a good objective decision."

So, when the weekend came, that's exactly what he did.

Smith sat down and watched everything he could from the last month of the preseason. Recalling the weekend's work, Smith seemed very convicted about making the right decision for the center position. He felt so because he knew how closely this battle was contested between the two.

Chances are Smith sat in a room in the Falcons facility in Flowery Branch and broke down the individual plays of Dalman and Hennessy, how they communicated across the offensive line, how they carried themselves in a role that requires command, and - finally - made a decision.

Speaking to media on Monday, Smith said he had made his decision, but he wouldn't share said decision until the depth chart came out on Tuesday.

When it did, it was Dalman's name slotted in as the starting center. Sure, it was a goal, a dream realized for the lineman from Stanford. However, Dalman felt peace that whatever direction Smith ultimately went that it wouldn't change his mentality as his second season in the league approached.

"I want to win games," Dalman said. "That's the only thing that truly matters."

When asked about the decision, Smith said Dalman and Hennessy made it quite difficult for him to choose. In terms of problems to have, this is likely a good one.

"It was tough, and that's because you have two really good young players," Smith said on Wednesday. "It's not an easy decision, but ultimately you get paid to make decisions."

As for why he chose Dalman over Hennessy, Smith didn't go into elaborate detail, simply saying, "it just felt like where we're at right now that we'll go with Drew."

We could perhaps infer that Smith trusted Dalman in the role because of the command he saw Dalman exhibit throughout the preseason. When asked a couple weeks into training camp what he needed to see from the two competing centers to actively see a separation between the two, Smith harped on command.

"Obviously, the physical stuff you need to see inside, but a lot of it is command," Smith said then. "... They run the show out there; right down the middle of your offense, your center, and your quarterback, if they've got command then you have a really good shot. Seeing Ben Jones do it, he helped change the culture in Tennessee, (he was) a guy that can anchor the middle and we're looking for a guy that's got that kind of command. Obviously, Alex Mack did it here and did it at a really high level. That's such an important position so obviously the minimum job requirement is being able to block your guy, but we want to see that presence as well."

With Dalman officially getting the start on Sunday against the Saints, it's likely Smith felt his presence more than Hennessy's this preseason.

However, don't forget about Hennessy just yet. In true Smith fashion, the head coach didn't write off the possibility of seeing Hennessy again down the road. It's a long season after all, and we're still figuring out the identity of this offense in Atlanta.

"That was the decision I had to make," Smith concluded. "It doesn't mean that I'm going to sit here and appoint (Dalman) to a lifetime job there, because we did have good competition."

Training Camp Photos | 09.01.22

We take a look at the top snaps from the final day of 2022 AT&T Training Camp practice in Flowery Branch on Thursday, September 1.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 20

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 20

Atlanta Falcons guard Justin Shaffer #75 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Matt Dickerson #92 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 20

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Frank Bush breaks the huddle with his group during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 20

Frank Bush breaks the huddle with his group during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 20

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 20

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 20

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Mykal Walker #3 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 20

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 20

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 and cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson #65 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 20

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 20

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson #68 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 20

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
AF.com_Tickets_2560x1440_LACHI

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for 9 Regular Season home games! Let us help you find the seats and benefits that interest you!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'That reset was what I needed': Inside the restorative period that helped prepare Marcus Mariota for this Falcons opportunity

Mariota re-ignited passion for football during two-year stint working outside the spotlight

news

'I'm excited to take what I've learned and absorbed and apply it to the season': Marcus Mariota ready for new start

The eighth year vet is excited about a fresh start in his career

news

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

TE Parker Hesse missed Wednesday's practice, which was conducted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, for personal reasons

news

Bair Mail: On Dee Alford at nickel, Marcus Mariota's chance to re-establish himself, center battle comes to a conclusion

Scott Bair hands Bair Mail over to Tori McElhaney. She answers your questions on Wednesday.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Rams start on top, Tom Brady's Bucs rank high and Falcons have room to move up

See where the Falcons rank to start 2022 NFL regular season

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 1 of 2022 NFL regular season

Starting center revealed after intense training camp competition

news

Wyche: Falcons have a roster on the rise, but questions remain heading into 2022 season

Atlanta must prove it can be competitive vs. talented rosters on early-season slate

news

Drake London returned to practice since knee injury in preseason opener

London returned to practice ahead of Week 1 matchup

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Falcons RB corps and more

We also preview the Week 1 clash with Saints and proving expectations wrong in this Monday mailbag

news

Bair Mail: On Deion Jones, Qadree Ollison cut, Damien Williams, Marcus Mariota and more

We also provide a Practice Squad 101 seminar and talk about Keith Smith in this Friday mailbag

news

Falcons claim two off waivers following 53-man roster cutdown

Former Jets offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, former Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson coming to Atlanta

Top News

Falcons Daily: Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy and the end of the month-long center competition

Atlanta Falcons 2022 Uniform Schedule

Week 1 Practice | 09.07.22

Falcons injury report: Updating status of Drake London as Saints practice prep ramps up

Advertising