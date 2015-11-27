Coleman to Start for Injured Freeman

The Atlanta Falcons will spend this week, including Thanksgiving Day, preparing for their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Check out these pictures of the Falcons at work in Week 12.
The Falcons will be without the services of their starting running back and kicker. RB Devonta Freeman and K Matt Bryant have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Leonard Hankerson was the other Falcon ruled out. Hankerson was unable to practice all week with a hamstring injury. This will be the third game the wide receiver has missed this season because of a hamstring issue.
CB Robert Alford, G Andy Levitre and S Robenson Therezie are all listed as probable.