Camp Report: 5 Things to Know From Day 1

Hankerson Impresses: Leonard Hankerson was Atlanta's best wide receiver on Friday. The former Miami Hurricane who signed a one-year deal in March, hauled in more than a handful of impressive catches, appeared comfortable in his new surroundings. He displayed versatility by flourishing out wide and in the slot and his teammates certainly noticed.

"(Hankerson) did good, man," Roddy White said. "He made a lot of plays."

Health Improving: Some of the guys were limited, but the only notable face missing was Lamar Holmes, who is on the PUP list with a broken foot. Offensive linemen Jake Matthews and Joe Hawley participated in all activities, and neither appeared hurt. Running back Antone Smith looked sharp and didn't seem to be affected by the broken leg he suffered in November. Smith believes he's at 100 percent health and is almost in regular season shape. William Moore, Jalen Collins, Peter Konz, Malliciah Goodman, Marquis Spruill and Jon Asamoah all participated, too. Ryan Schraeder strained a muscle at one point during practice and was held out, but Quinn said the right tackle is fine.

Health on the offensive line is especially important after last year, when the unit was decimated by a glut of injuries. Well aware of this, Dan Quinn and his staff are trying to build player chemistry while avoiding any physical setbacks. Of course, it's a difficult balance to find.

"The first thing is for the players first," Quinn said. "Let's make sure that we're going to ease them back in terms of a rep count. So they'll go just as hard on the plays — they may not go as many. Then we'll add to them as we go."