Camp Report: 5 Things to Know From Day 1

Jul 31, 2015 at 06:12 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

2015 XFINITY Training Camp - Practice 1

The Atlanta Falcons are back in Flowery Branch. The team kicked off 2015 XFINITY Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Friday morning.

QB Matt Ryan prepares to take a snap from C Joe Hawley
QB Matt Ryan prepares to take a snap from C Joe Hawley

CB Desmond Trufant
CB Desmond Trufant

DE Ra'Shede Hageman, DT Paul Soliai and DE Tyson Jackson
DE Ra'Shede Hageman, DT Paul Soliai and DE Tyson Jackson

WR Devin Hester
WR Devin Hester

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

QB Sean Renfree
QB Sean Renfree

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

Head Coach, Dan Quinn
Head Coach, Dan Quinn

K Matt Bryant
K Matt Bryant

General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff speaks with Assistant General Manager, Scott Pioli
General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff speaks with Assistant General Manager, Scott Pioli

For the second year in a row, the American Academy of Dermatology is partnering with the Atlanta Falcons to provide free SPOTme skin cancer screenings to all fans and even Freddie Falcon! The screenings will take place at the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on July 31, August 1 and August 2, from 9:00am-12:30pm. Stop by the SPOTme tent to get screened by a board certified dermatologist and learn more about skin cancer awareness!
OL Jared Smith
OL Jared Smith

CB Desmond Trufant
CB Desmond Trufant

CB Robert Alford
CB Robert Alford

P Matt Bosher
P Matt Bosher

DT Grady Jarrett and DE Sam Meredith
DT Grady Jarrett and DE Sam Meredith

CB Jalen Collins
CB Jalen Collins

S Terell Floyd
S Terell Floyd

LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow

Head coach Dan Quinn works with DE Stansly Maponga and DE Kroy Biermann
Head coach Dan Quinn works with DE Stansly Maponga and DE Kroy Biermann

Head Coach, Dan Quinn
Head Coach, Dan Quinn

General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach, Dan Quinn
General Manager, Thomas Dimitroff and Head Coach, Dan Quinn

Freddie Falcon
Freddie Falcon

Hankerson Impresses: Leonard Hankerson was Atlanta's best wide receiver on Friday. The former Miami Hurricane who signed a one-year deal in March, hauled in more than a handful of impressive catches, appeared comfortable in his new surroundings. He displayed versatility by flourishing out wide and in the slot and his teammates certainly noticed.

"(Hankerson) did good, man," Roddy White said. "He made a lot of plays."

Health Improving: Some of the guys were limited, but the only notable face missing was Lamar Holmes, who is on the PUP list with a broken foot. Offensive linemen Jake Matthews and Joe Hawley participated in all activities, and neither appeared hurt. Running back Antone Smith looked sharp and didn't seem to be affected by the broken leg he suffered in November. Smith believes he's at 100 percent health and is almost in regular season shape. William Moore, Jalen Collins, Peter Konz, Malliciah Goodman, Marquis Spruill and Jon Asamoah all participated, too. Ryan Schraeder strained a muscle at one point during practice and was held out, but Quinn said the right tackle is fine.

Health on the offensive line is especially important after last year, when the unit was decimated by a glut of injuries. Well aware of this, Dan Quinn and his staff are trying to build player chemistry while avoiding any physical setbacks. Of course, it's a difficult balance to find.

"The first thing is for the players first," Quinn said. "Let's make sure that we're going to ease them back in terms of a rep count. So they'll go just as hard on the plays — they may not go as many. Then we'll add to them as we go."

**

RBs Involved in Passing Game:** Back in minicamp, Dan Quinn said running backs would be important to the passing game, and so far, that appears to be the case. Atlanta's quarterbacks consistently utilized their running backs — namely Antone Smith and Devonta Freeman — and were able to gain a lot of yards that way. Freeman was a reliable target in college, and Smith, who is a home run threat every time he touches the ball, can collectively change the dynamic of Atlanta's offense.

Players Happy with Shanahan's System: Speaking of the running backs, Antone Smith, Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman all expressed delight with the new playbook, which includes an outside-zone blocking scheme known for enhancing the ground attack. Smith went as far as to say the offense is "a running back heaven." The wide receivers, including White, are encouraged as well, and believe a greater sense of equilibrium will benefit everyone.

Goal is to Win Now: With a new head coach in place following two consecutive losing seasons, many around football expect the Falcons to be in a rebuilding mindset. This is not the case. Although long-term success is undoubtedly the most important goal, Quinn stated that he's focused on prospering in 2015.

"This is not a rebuild in any way," he said. "Everything we're doing is about right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

