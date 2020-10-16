Beek's Bits: Raheem Morris makes expectations clear, prediction for Vikings game, NFC South picks

In case you haven't playing close attention to what's been coming out of Flowery Branch this week, let me help sum things up for you.

It's been a long, hard and emotional week for everyone in the organization, especially the players and coaches.

On Sunday night after the loss to divisional rival Carolina, Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced that the team was parting ways with coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The Falcons' 0-5 start is their worst since beginning the 1997 season with five straight losses.

On Monday, Raheem Morris was named interim coach and he has had to remind a number of people in the media this week that he is indeed the Falcons head coach now and for the next 11 games.

Morris has also made expectations and the mindset of this team right now crystal clear.

"There's nothing that's going to stop us from trying to go 1-0," he said.

Forget the previous five games. Forget about the 10 games after Sunday's game up in Minneapolis. All that matters right now to this team is beating the Vikings and, in their minds, going 1-0.

And after Morris outlined what the objectives were for the Falcons on offense, defense and special teams, he added, "If we don't get those things done, it's going to be an issue."

Some of the Falcons players have echoed that sentiment.

"We rent these lockers; we don't own them," quarterback Matt Ryan said on Wednesday. "We have to go out and pay that rent and earn your spot day in and day out. … We've got 11 ball games to go this season and we've got to find a way to get some wins and get back in the mix. That's where our mindset has to be at."

Defensive end Dante Fowler said that the intensity has picked up during practice.

"If anything, just the intensity has ramped up a little bit more," Fowler said. "Raheem is just kind of making us a little bit uncomfortable and making us be able to practice really well in practice. So, Sunday we won't be new to anything."