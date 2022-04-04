Bair Mail: Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux, Marcus Mariota, stockpiling 2023 NFL draft capital and more

Jim Campbell from Townsend, Tenn.

Scott, Thanks for your insights on the upcoming draft. I find it interesting that the majority of the buzz as the draft approaches is on the number one pick while players selected in the second and third round, usually the key building blocks for a team that is trying to become competitive, are largely ignored. I believe we have two picks in both the second and third rounds. I honestly feel those four picks will determine the direction of this squad. Can you give me four solid picks in those two rounds you would like to see? Jim

Bair: There is a ton of talent available in those rounds, Jim, that don't get much run. I dig this question, for sure, especially with the Falcons having two picks each in the second and third rounds of this year's draft.

I'll start with the local: Georgia's George Pickens. That guy is a dog, the type of player I want lining up on my side. The tough part is where you have to take him. Do you have to use the No. 43 overall pick? Probably. He might not be around at No. 58.

Since we're talking receivers, I really like Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama. He's a bigger dude who can run and get yards after the catch.

Florida running back Dameon Pierce is someone intriguing, who could be a third rounder if Breece Hall and Isaiah Spiller both end up going in the second round. Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam could be a first-rounder, but I'd keep a close eye on him as we enter the second.

Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto or Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie could be second-round options at edge rusher as well. I could go on and on, but those are a few names to ponder after the first round.

Rusty Grove from Iowa

With the possibility of not drafting a QB, having a better than imagined season next year, and not being in contention for young or stroud, Any chance we trade down? Pick up one of the top 3-4 receivers later on in the 1st and stock pile picks for next year In case we need to trade up for a top qb?

Bair: That would involve trading down for 2023 draft capital? That's an interesting concept, something that could happen for sure. Ending up with 2023 first- or second-round pick could help facilitate a trade up for one of the best quarterbacks if that's the route they go. Stroud and Young sure look like the real deal and landing one of those two could set the Falcons up well.

I'd rather roll with Marcus Mariota in 2022 and address quarterback next year over drafting one high in 2022, and extra capital would help that effort.

