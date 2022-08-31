Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Desmond Ridder, Caleb Huntley and more after Falcons 53-man roster cut down

Klein Santana from Los Angeles, Ca.

Felepie Franks has shown enough in preseason at TE and QB to be cut; why is he still on the 53-man roster?

Bair: Gotta disagree with you there, Klein. Most only get to see preseason games, where he played some quarterback and barely any tight end. In practices, however, he played tons of tight end and barely any quarterback. He was pretty darn good at tight end, especially relative to his experience at the position, in those workouts.

You have to think head coach Arthur Smith is keeping most of his plan for Franks under wraps, for use during the regular season. He's deserving of a roster spot considering his value to the team overall, at tight end, on special teams and as an emergency quarterback for a team only carrying two full-time signal callers.

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

What's up Scott did you miss me? I know it's been a while, but I've been busy so finding time to write in has been tricky. I know Mariota is the starter and I support that. Though given his injury history & sometimes inconsistent play, isn't Ridder starting this season at some point an inevitability? Coach Smith isn't coaching him hard just because he can take it. I believe he's preparing him for the high probability he'll be starting sooner than later. "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst" mentality.

Bair: Chris! Good to hear from you, buddy. And you got this question in right under the wire. I was writing the Bair Mail when your question came in and thought I'd include it.

Now on to your query. You've got to prep any backup for regular-season action, especially a rookie, during the summer. Once game prep starts, the No. 1 guy takes most every first-team rep. Development takes somewhat of a backseat to preparing for the next contest.

I also wouldn't consider Ridder starting an inevitability. If Mariota plays well, he'll continue to play. And he's not as injury prone as you might think, missing but a handful of games in the NFL and none in college.

If the Falcons are struggling record-wise, it wouldn't hurt to have Ridder start a game late in the year to see what you have, so you're better prepared for the NFL Draft.