Bair Mail: On impact of Matt Ryan trade, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones, Sam Howell and what to do at No. 8 overall

Fenn Davis from Andover, N.H.

Hey Scott, it is with heavy heart that I say, the Matt Ryan era is over. Now we must start our search for our next franchise QB. How I'm looking at it right now is, start Mariota, DO NOT pick QB in this draft, tank the upcoming season and draft Bryce or C.J. with hopefully a top five pick. However, I have heard the name Sam Howell linked to us in a few articles around the NFL, I haven't seen his name in any mock drafts i've seen, so maybe take him with one of our second rounders if he is there. I'd love to hear your thoughts on this because I don't know too much about him.

Bair: Arthur Smith was at North Carolina's pro day – that's his alma mater – and saw Sam Howell throw. The former Tarheel is typically in the second tier of quarterback prospects, behind Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett and Matt Corral. He could end up a late first-round pick or drift into the second.

He's known as a gamer who has some limitations, especially with ball placement and a compact frame for the position. I like Desmond Ridder from Cincinnati, who could be available in the same range as a better fit for the Falcons. He might not be around at No. 43 when the Falcons choose, so getting him might require a trade up or even back into the late first round.

Imre Bella from Budapest, Hungary

Hi Scott, a very-very sad day... but I wish the best for Matty, he deserves that chance. Back to business as usual, do you think we can expect a mini-exodus? Let's be honest, the prime of Grady and Deion Jones will probably not match with our newest prime... Grady's contract is a pain for this year and I guess he doesn't want to extend it? I think a late 1st or early 2nd round pick would be a great value for him. Furthermore, if AJ can maintain that level of coverage, we MUST make him the highest paid CB next year to keep him in the house.

Bair: There hasn't been a discussion of trading away some of their largest remaining contracts since the Matt Ryan trade. Grady Jarrett is entering the last year of his contract, so an extension would be a net positive, especially when the Falcons have money to pay him in the future. So could a trade, maybe closer to the deadline, for a team needing one dynamic player to push them over the top.