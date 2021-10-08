Bair Mail: On Hayden Hurst, Anthony Miller, Arthur Smith and the process of building Falcons right

JC Daniel at Savannah, Ga.

Scott, "You nailed it, nailed it, nailed it." We need an army [with] depth on both sides of the line, and we are feeling the emptiness of the [Vic] Beasley, [Takk] McKinley, and [Deadrin] Senat picks combined with concern over injuries to [Marlon] Davidson (who has potential) and unexpected performance concerns about [Jalen] Mayfield and [Kaleb] McGary. That's six recent high draft picks.

With limited cash, how many seasons before we recover from this nightmare while [Grady] Jarrett and [Jake] Matthews age in football years with so many other positions in need of help and depth? If you were GM how would you rank our needs and plan to address them? I honestly don't know. I do know you can't keep drafting the same positions while aging elsewhere.

Bair: Love this post so much I published the entire thing, J.C. I am a huge nerd when it comes to team building, so all this stuff is right up my alley. When you miss on draft picks, especially in the early and middle rounds, it hurts you two to three years down the road. The Falcons are feeling those previous mistakes. When you miss on first-round picks, you lose star power. It also makes you spend too much in free agency. When you miss in Rounds 2-4, you lose quality depth.

The Falcons are deficient in both areas, and Terry Fontenot will have to hit on picks and build this team back up, not from scratch, but from lower level. It's going to take time, so we all must exercise patience during this grind to build the team up right.