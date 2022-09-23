Bair Mail: On Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Marcus Mariota and 2022 Falcons expectations

Amanda V from Buford, Ga.

I know you all have addressed Kyle Pitts a few times this week after he hasn't had a ton of catches over the first two games. Do you think he could break out against Seattle?

Bair: I think Pitts could break out at any time against any opponent. He's that good. Seattle has struggled in coverage, so it's certainly possible he takes over a game here in the Pacific Northwest. If this turns out to be a breakout game for Pitts, it won't be because the Falcons force it to him. They've made it clear all week they aren't going to do that.

"Kyle is doing everything that we ask," Ragone said. "Within the scheme and the fit of the games, we are trying to get him involved. That's important to all of us but there are other players that have shown up and made plays. It will fit within the flow of the system. In my experience, when you start forcing the ball at the quarterback spot to somebody you are asking for bad things, potentially, to happen. That's not how we speak with the quarterback. Defenses dictate, at times, where the ball goes but it's not a forced situation."

Chris Atlas from Marietta, Ga.

What's up Bair and Co? I know you've been high on Mariota since he signed, but his play so far has been less than stellar. Given the familiarity with coach Smith and the playbook shouldn't he look better than he's played? Sure, it's a small sample size but he's making rookie mistakes. His pocket awareness and read progressions are lacking for an 8 year vet. Also what's the likelihood Ridder starts or sees the field next week if Mariota plays less than subpar versus the Seahawks?

Bair: It's clear that Marcus Mariota has some things to clean up on his end and has made some costly mistakes during the first two games. Head coach Arthur Smith has been quick to point out that the entire offense has things to clean up, that it's not as simple as pointing fingers at the quarterback.

While I agree with that, you still need better (and quickly) from Mariota both in working the ball to top playmakers and, in what's most important here, avoiding critical mistakes. While no result should be blamed on one play, the Falcons probably beat the Saints if he doesn't fumble on the 5-yard line. They stand a much better chance against the Rams if that ball isn't forced to Bryan Edwards with Jalen Ramsey looming over the top, especially with Drake London one-on-one deep on the other side and Olamide Zaccheaus seemingly open before the sticks.