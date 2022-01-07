Bair Mail: On Cordarrelle Patterson's future, helping Dean Pees defense and beating the Saints vs. higher NFL Draft pick

Fenn Davis from Andover, N.H.

While I understand that we still need to fix the issues on offense I think defense should be the main focus. We have a decent running back in Patterson. Four good receivers in Hurst, Pitts, Gage, and Ridley (presuming he returns) and I'd definitely say the Matt Ryan has a year or two left in the tank. Our biggest offensive issue is the O line. Matthews and Lindstrom are really all we have in my eyes. Be that as it may, our defense needs improvement, we need a better pass rush if we want to put pressure on the other team.

Bair: You aren't wrong, Fenn. It's time to help the defense improve in two areas coordinator Dean Pees identified during his Thursday press conference: improving the pass rush (without blitzing) and playing well in man coverage. That requires athletes. And it typically requires some higher NFL draft picks to turn things around. If they can do that, without losing Foye Oluokun or Isaiah Oliver in free agency, that would be a win.

I think edge rusher is the top need – they need more than one – and outside cornerback is right there. Maybe an interior defensive lineman, too. They have so many holes they can't reach. They just have to add one good player after another, whenever possible.

John Danner from Duluth, Ga.

I've read much about talent being the reason Falcons aren't better than they are. However, prior to season, offense was projected top 10 by some media. There were a lot of reasons to be optimistic: Matt Ryan, offensive line with some #1 picks and some experience, wide receiver corps looking good, obtained a running back who was proven last year, Hayden Hurst & Kyle Pitts, plus great offensive minded head coach. Offense currently ranks 27th by pro-football reference. What happened?

Bair: Attrition has really hurt the offense. They lost Calvin Ridley early on, which was a severe blow. Russell Gage was hurt for some spells, and it took a while for him to find a rhythm. Hayden Hurst missed time.