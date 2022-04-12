Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith working with Marcus Mariota, Malik Willis and Feleipe Franks

Elliott Scoville from Gainesville, Ga.

Hi Scott, With their trade markets essentially drying up, I've been curious… what are the odds that the Falcons try to go after Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo for pennies on the dollar? I'm not saying that either of those is a great move but I wonder if that has come into consideration for the QB position long term.

Bair: I just can't see it, Elliott. If they're going to use draft capital on a quarterback, they'll make a pick of a college quarterback. I think they're comfortable going with Marcus Mariota this season, banking on good chemistry between him and head coach Arthur Smith.

They need every pick they can make, and I don't think going slightly older and established is the way to go. I covered Jimmy Garoppolo a bit in the Bay Area, and I think he has a low ceiling (but a high floor) and Baker Mayfield seems like someone you'd have to commit to beyond his fifth-year option. I wouldn't want to do that either. I would be ready to roll with Marcus Mariota in 2022, even if he's only a bridge to a new young passer.

Matt Merritt from Lowell, Ga.

Can Franks actually compete for the starting QB job?

Bair: Never say never, Matt, but I have a tough time seeing that happen. I would bet the Falcons bring in another quarterback, either a veteran or a draft pick, to be the primary No. 2. That allows Franks to try and earn a role as a gadget player, like he did last year.

Gregory C from Wisconsin

Hi , Don't have a question yet. Just wanted to comment on your take on Marcus Mariota. I agree with you completely. Been a fan since he joined the Titans. Lots I could say about those years. It's all in the past now. I am happy to see the effort the Falcons are making to improve the team and his chances for success. Can't wait for the season to start. And enjoy watching my new team. I think this team is going to surprise ( shock ) people. GO DIRTY BIRDS!