Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, what happened in the WFT loss and rebounding well

I tried something new this week, adding a call for mailbag questions to a story posted right after Sunday's final whistle.

Asked for comments, questions and concerns after a 34-30 loss to Washington Football Team where the Falcons blew a late lead.

Y'all had a few. 57 to be exact.

Your frustration was clear in one letter after another. It wasn't the loss. It was the way it was lost that seems so troubling to you. It hit a little too close to home, a little too close to what you all experienced in recent seasons.

It seems only right to make this Bair Mail a chance for fans to vent, for their voices to be amplified just a little bit. So, here we go. Let's talk:

Tara Jackson from Atlanta

Just whhhyyyyy? 😢😢😢😢😢😢

Bair: That's the pervading theme here. How did the Falcons end up with another loss like this? Because Rome wasn't built in a day. This team is learning how to win, learning how to operate under Arthur Smith. This process is going to take time. It's going to go slower than most might like, and progress with come in small steps.

It'd be far easier to see with time lapse photography, but that's not how you experience NFL football. You feel it every week. That's why it's such a great game. That's why it's so painful sometimes when your team struggles. You want a reason to hope better is on the way. I truly believe it is, even if it's hard to see after a loss like that.

Jeff C from Greenboro, N.C.

Looks like the Falcons found time machine and went back one season. New staff and a lot of new players but the same old Falcons.

Bair: This was the most popular, pervading sentiment in the mailbag. The sense of 'here we go again' was strong after that Washington loss. I wrote about that Sunday night, and why the sky is not falling.