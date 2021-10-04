Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith, what happened in the WFT loss and rebounding well

This Monday mailbag is part therapy session after losing late lead to Washington

Oct 04, 2021 at 11:22 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

bair.mail.10.4

I tried something new this week, adding a call for mailbag questions to a story posted right after Sunday's final whistle.

Asked for comments, questions and concerns after a 34-30 loss to Washington Football Team where the Falcons blew a late lead.

Y'all had a few. 57 to be exact.

Your frustration was clear in one letter after another. It wasn't the loss. It was the way it was lost that seems so troubling to you. It hit a little too close to home, a little too close to what you all experienced in recent seasons.

RELATED CONTENT:

It seems only right to make this Bair Mail a chance for fans to vent, for their voices to be amplified just a little bit. So, here we go. Let's talk:

Tara Jackson from Atlanta

Just whhhyyyyy? 😢😢😢😢😢😢

Bair: That's the pervading theme here. How did the Falcons end up with another loss like this? Because Rome wasn't built in a day. This team is learning how to win, learning how to operate under Arthur Smith. This process is going to take time. It's going to go slower than most might like, and progress with come in small steps.

It'd be far easier to see with time lapse photography, but that's not how you experience NFL football. You feel it every week. That's why it's such a great game. That's why it's so painful sometimes when your team struggles. You want a reason to hope better is on the way. I truly believe it is, even if it's hard to see after a loss like that.

Jeff C from Greenboro, N.C.

Looks like the Falcons found time machine and went back one season. New staff and a lot of new players but the same old Falcons.

Bair: This was the most popular, pervading sentiment in the mailbag. The sense of 'here we go again' was strong after that Washington loss. I wrote about that Sunday night, and why the sky is not falling.

I don't think that these are the same old Falcons, despite what happened on Sunday. We can't make that declaration, just like we couldn't say all was right with the world following the Giants. We need to see more, over a longer stretch, before handing out letter grades or playing in absolutes.

Ernie Aldaco from Flowery Branch, Ga.

I am a die-hard fan and support my team but losing at home is getting old. I have season tickets and it is upsetting to have the fans just laugh in your face in these games! It looked like a win and found a way to lose! I am disappointed and do not want to lose my optimism. Anyway, my question is, why did the defense do so bad against Washington and why did the pass rush not get to their quarterback? This was mind boggling to me, he had literally all day to throw!!

Bair: "I am disappointed and do not want to lose my optimism." Well said, Ernie. And you represent a lot of fans after Sunday's experience. I agree that the defense wasn't good enough, didn't get home enough in the pass rush – it seems to be Dante Fowler, Grady Jarrett or bust rushing the quarterback these days – and didn't get a takeaway despite several opportunities to do so.

I have zero problem with scheme. I have zero problem with play calling. I do think the Falcons need significant talent upgrades on defense they can't make right now, so it might be time to shake things up off the edge and in the defensive backfield.

JC Daniel from Savannah, Ga.

You could see this train wreck coming all week. Washington is a solid team. Our offense is gaining, but what gives with the defense and our not so special teams? Can we do something this franchise has never done and rebound? Thoughts?

Bair: I don't see any reason why not. People don't want to hear that right now though. This loss is too fresh. There's a great opportunity to rebound against the Jets, even though that game is in England. Rebounding is an essential trait of teams in the right mindset, heading (even slowly) in the right direction. This is where coaching and leadership comes into play, just as it did after the Eagles loss.

I think the Falcons have the right people in place to rebound well.

Jakob Bauer from Hove, England

Hey Bair, not gonna lie this loss was tough to take. And while you could point at missed opportunities on defense, I just don't get the play calling on the 3 and out. In your your gut reaction you wrote "these type of losses will upset head coach Arthur Smith [...] about an opportunity missed." And yes, I get that running the ball SHOULD be what you're doing to ice the game. But the run game was... underwhelming all game again. Give Ryan, whose been shouldering the team through another impressive drop performance, 3 tries at completions and first downs. I blame Smith for this one.

Bair: That's a rational take, Jakob. I didn't take issue with the play calling there. Execution was at issue here. Could you imagine the reaction if the Falcons threw three times and then punted, with no time taken off the clock? Fans would've lost their minds. I'm not sure I agree this one's on Smith.

The Falcons had so many opportunities to close this game out. Defensive backs could’ve made several interceptions. Calvin Ridley and the receivers were dropped too many deep shots. This should've been a Falcons win. It shouldn't have been close at the end. The inability to capitalize on opportunities cost them here.

Michael S. from Calgary

Well... 1-3 on the easy part of the schedule, this team is beyond frustrating to watch and on pace to once again be irrelevant by Halloween. Without saying a number you had said you'd take the over on Falcons wins this year (7.5), would you still say that?

Bair: That's the problem with predictions. They live forever, and often end up on freezing cold takes. Ha. I am going to stick with it, yes. I think these Falcons will still get there, despite the fact I had Philadelphia and Washington included in my original win total. Can't back down from a prediction at the first sign of resistance. Stick to your stance, even if you go down with the ship.

Bird's Eye View | Week 4 Falcons vs Washington photo gallery

Get a roof top view of the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Football Team from the top of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during Week 4 of 2021.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls a play during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jason Spriggs #69 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 45

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jason Spriggs #69 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Jason Spriggs/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes the extra point against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 45

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 makes the extra point against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 45

The halo board shows Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 45

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 lines up for kickoff before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 45

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji #92 lines up for kickoff before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Adetokunbo Ogundeji/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon hypes up the crowd before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 45

Freddie Falcon hypes up the crowd before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Freddie Falcon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 45

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield #77 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Jalen Mayfield/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail field image during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 45

Detail field image during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Freddie Falcon waves a flag before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 45

Freddie Falcon waves a flag before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Freddie Falcon/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A large pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness is held across the field during half time against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 45

A large pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness is held across the field during half time against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Detail images during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 45

Detail images during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
A large pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness is held across the field during half time against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 45

A large pink ribbon for Breast Cancer Awareness is held across the field during half time against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

AJ Reynolds/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman #25 runs for yards against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Wayne Gallman #25 runs for yards against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Wayne Gallman/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sets up before a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 sets up before a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs for yards against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 scores a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Cordarrelle Patterson/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 celebrates with running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 after a touchdown against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a play against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 45

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Calvin Ridley/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yardage against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yardage against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yardage against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 45

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis #28 runs for yardage against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mike Davis/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players run out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 45

Atlanta Falcons players run out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Grady Jarrett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 45

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Pitts/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. #6 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Dante Fowler Jr./© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 45

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 runs out before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

A.J. Terrell/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 45

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
General view from the roof during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 45

General view from the roof during the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 45

Atlanta Falcons defensive back T.J. Green #39 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

T.J. Green/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 45

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 45

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Deion Jones/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Colby Gossett #66 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 45

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Colby Gossett #66 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Colby Gossett/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 45

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players warm up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 45

Atlanta Falcons players warm up before the game against the Washington Football Team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 3, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
final whistle logo 1x1

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

news

Cordarrelle Patterson's career-day not enough in Falcons 34-30 loss to Washington Football Team

Despite being the Falcons most dominant offensive weapon Sunday, Patterson watched from the sidelines in the Falcons final two offensive possessions.
news

Tori's Takeaways: When a drop of rain turns into a flood in 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team

Arthur Smith and Matt Ryan say the Falcons had too many missed opportunities in Week 4 loss. 
news

Bair: Three gut reactions from Falcons contest vs. Washington

Falcons lose heartbreaker 34-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
news

Twitter erupts after Cordarrelle Patterson's big day against Washington Football Team

news

Bair: Falcons must do two basic things well to beat Washington

news

Five things to watch in Week 4 matchup vs. Washington Football Team

Kyle Pitts' targets, offensive line's challenge and the need for a fast start all key things to watch on Sunday. 
news

Falcons Daily: Outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino on Dante Fowler, Steven Means and the rest of his position group

Monachino breaks down the development and progress of his room. Thinks Ade Ogundeji can be the "bell cow" one day. 
news

Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell cleared to play vs. Washington

Russell Gage, Marlon Davidson ruled out of Sunday's game
news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot, Kyle Pitts and the proper mix of Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson

Your questions get answers in Friday's mailbag
news

Who will win, Falcons or Washington? Experts' Picks

The Falcons return to Mercedes-Benz to host the Washington Football Team 

Top News

Bair: Here's how Falcons can break cycle of 'here we go again' finishes

What to make of Falcons loss to Washington Football Team | Falcons Final Whistle

Washington vs. Falcons highlights | Week 4

Game Photos | Week 4 Falcons vs Washington

Advertising