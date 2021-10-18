Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith adaptability, Cordarrelle Patterson and Matt Ryan

Hope you had a good bye week.

You probably checked some items off the honey-do list, then got out and saw the sun. Being glued to NFL Red Zone can be tan prohibitive.

Trust me, I know. Spent my Sunday indoors, save the leaves I paid my son $2 dollars to help me rake. Had to ante up. Good help is hard to find.

Falcons fans who stayed glued to the couch all day, however, probably liked what they saw.

The Dolphins are really struggling, even with Tua back in action. The Panthers look super beatable.

That soft spot in the schedule, including the Giants, Washington and the Jets, may have expanded a bit. Can the Falcons take advantage of it? We'll know soon enough.

Let's examine that possibility and other prospects you'd like to discuss in Monday's Bair Mail:

Charlie C. from Boudler, Colo.

Scott, when Arthur Smith had his introductory press conference, he said that he and his coaching staff would be smart, hardest working, flexible, and adaptable, and that was very evident after the Falcons game in London, with Smith making adjustments after the loss to the Washington football team, and my question is regarding [Cordarrelle Patterson], do you think that the way Arthur is using him in the offense, is it by design or need? Due to the lack of production from our wide receivers & multiple dropped passes?

Bair: There's a ton to unpack here, Charlie. First off, Smith has practiced what he preached, proving himself smart, hard-working, flexible and adaptable. Those are good traits of a good head coach. If you haven't caught on, I like the guy. It's a genuine sentiment. And we aren't even super tight. With COVID, there isn't much time for banter.

Art's just a respectable human, somebody who you could have a beer with, somebody who will give you grief and respect a returned volley. That's a big deal to me. So was his "there are no victims here," speech. Tori McElhaney wrote an excellent column about its uniqueness, and I think that mindset will keep this team on the right track. I may be wrong, but I don't think I am.

Second, Smith has unlocked Cordarrelle Patterson's offensive potential, maybe for the first time. More than one scout in Minnesota thought he was worth a first-round pick, yet he has never proved a scary skill player. He might be Hall-of-Fame worthy for his special teams work, someone who didn't warrant steady offensive touches.