Bair Mail: Jordan Davis as a draft option, Malik Willis, Tom Brady's return and a Falcons uniform fit check

Del Williams from Lincoln, Neb.

All I want is to draft a quarter back. Please for the love of football! The guy I'm talking about is Malik Willis!! He flashed the kind of dual-threat ability that NFL offensive coordinators will salivate over. Willis can sit behind Ryan and soak up the game and learn from a pro! Matty ice isn't getting any younger!!

Bair: Going quarterback at No. 8 or taking Malik Willis with a slight trade down – he's a wild card who could go seemingly anywhere in the first round – would be a bold move that wouldn't help the 2022 Falcons much. It sure seems like Matt Ryan will start in 2022, meaning they wouldn't be addressing any immediate needs with their most valuable draft asset.

The Falcons are all about best player available, but that one I just can't see right now. Never say never, though, I guess. I agree that Willis is so intriguing, and any quarterback who becomes a good player, a segment of Falcons fans will regret not taking. It's just not the time to take a quarterback; it's time to build the team up around the quarterback.

And there will be plenty of quality options in next year's draft. Maybe even better ones. Don't forget that.

Mike S from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

We all went to bed with dreams of our first division title in about forever (2016) and back comes TB12 to stomp out those expectations. Does this guy have a personal vendetta against the Falcons or something?

Bair: That's a pretty dramatic take there, Mike, though I'm sure it was done with tongue in cheek. Having Tom Brady return, and return to the Bucs, changes the NFC South outlook.

The division was wide open entering Sunday night. Now Tampa Bay's the presumptive favorite again. Going from question marks at quarterback to a seven-time Super Bowl champ is, well, a huge swing.