NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Choosing between Gardner and Kayvon Thibodeaux is hard. Really hard. And I don't blame folks who question my sanity taking Gardner instead. While there's no such thing as a sure thing, Gardner seems like a both safe and dynamic pick at a premium position. There are some reported question marks with Thibodeaux. Don't here that about Sauce. And having both A.J. Terrell and Gardner in the same secondary for a long term seems like an ideal scenario. The Falcons can address edge rusher in the second round.