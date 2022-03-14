Presented by

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

Ickey Ekwonu is our new No. 1 pick, Panthers take quarterback at No. 6

Mar 14, 2022
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

So Tom Brady's back with the Bucs. Russell Wilson's now with the Broncos. Carson Wentz is a Commander. Kirk Cousins proved the savviest business man alive for signing another big-money, short-term, fully guaranteed extension with Minnesota.

All that happened since the last mock draft, mixing up which teams are desperate for a quarterback. There's another QB domino (at least) to fall. Deshaun Watson. His trade market is reportedly heating up, and we'll go out on a limb and say Seattle uses the picks acquired for Wilson to land the Texans signal caller.

That moves Houston into the No. 9 overall spot -- Seattle certainly had to give up far more than that to get Watson -- which shakes up where quarterbacks in the draft will land, and narrows prospective partners available to the Falcons in a trade down.

They stay put at No. 8 and take....

JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Ickey Ekwonu
OL | N.C State


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

I know the Jags just franchise tagged Cam Robinson and have some other young tackles. Don't care. You go get the best Trevor Lawrence protector you can find. I'm going away from Evan Neal here, thinking Ekwonu's versatility may play a factor. So will the fact he's a mauler and a real athlete.

mock.1.hutchinson
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: None provided

There's more talk of Hutchinson going No. 1 to Jax. The Lions don't want that. Under any circumstances.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

The Texans now have two top 10 pick in this Watson-trade scenario, allowing them to go with the player who for sure won't be around at No. 9 if they wait.

mock.1.hamilton
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

This just seems like a fit. Hamilton's a talent and a leader you can build a defense around.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

This dude can flat play. The Giants need help up front, and are worried the Panthers will take him at No. 6 overall, so they don't give Carolina the chance.

malik.willis
Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB

NFL.com player comp: Jalen Hurts, Jay Cutler

The Panthers have buzzard's luck in this scenario, losing out on Watson and then Cross just a pick before. They go for broke here and select the Atlanta native with the cannon arm.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Travon Walker
EDGE | Georgia

(via Bears)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

After I had the Falcons taking Travon Walker at No. 8, I got a few responses from fellow media types saying it would a good choice for Atlanta...if he's available. In this scenario, he isn't.

sauce-gardner
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Choosing between Gardner and Kayvon Thibodeaux is hard. Really hard. And I don't blame folks who question my sanity taking Gardner instead. While there's no such thing as a sure thing, Gardner seems like a both safe and dynamic pick at a premium position. There are some reported question marks with Thibodeaux. Don't here that about Sauce. And having both A.J. Terrell and Gardner in the same secondary for a long term seems like an ideal scenario. The Falcons can address edge rusher in the second round.

GB
9
Texans.png
Kayvon Thibodeaux
EDGE | Oregon

TRADE via Seattle for DeShaun Watson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

The Seahawks use the picks acquired for Russell Wilson to land Watson. The Texans get a second high pick and are thrilled to see Thibodeaux on the board. They add another top talent to a roster than needs so much.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Derek Stingley
CB | LSU

(via Seahawks)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

I have seen Stingley tumble on recent mock drafts. Will that be the case after LSU's pro day?

drake.london
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

The Commanders have, for some reason, chosen to invest in Carson Wentz. They'd better get him some weapons. He isn't winning games on his own. Hasn't for a while now.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Jermaine Johnson
EDGE | Florida State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

The Vikings don't have a chance to take the top two cornerbacks, so they go with a well-rounded edge rusher who can contribute in a rotation right away.

CLE
13
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0024_browns
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

I know the Browns just traded for Amari Cooper. They need more than one good receiver to get the passing game back on track.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley

Alejandro Villanueva just retired, leaving a vacancy at right tackle Penning can fill. And he just seems like a Ravens lineman, hard-nosed, strong and tough. He'll fit in well here.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

(via Dolphins)

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

A true modern, sideline-to-sideline linebacker who will fill well into the Eagles front seven.

mock.2.ojabo
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PHI
16
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
David Ojabo
EDGE | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril

Eagles land a dynamic edge rusher with great upside halfway through the round. That's a real win if Ojabo works out as a pro.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

Could you imagine having Joey Bose and Khalil Mack rushing off the edge with Davis plugging gaps in the middle. That'll be a reality soon enough.

kenny.pickett
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
NO
18
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0009_saints
Kenny Pickett
QB | Pittsburgh

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)

Saints take Pickett after staying out of the veteran quarterback carousel. Analysts say Pickett's pro-ready. He'll need to be if the Saints will challenge for the division.

PHI
19
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Olave has is all, with more speed than most. Eagles land a dynamic presence in the pattern with the last of three first round picks

mock.2.corral
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Matt Corral
QB | Mississippi

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

Corral seems like a solid team leader, a football-first guy and an athlete at the quarterback position, someone to usher in the post-Roethlisberger era.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

It sure seems like J.C. Jackson is gonna get paid elsewhere in free agency. The Patriots know the value of solid cornerbacks (on a rookie contract, especially) and nab one in the first.

LV
22
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0015_raiders
Treylon Burks
WR | Arkansas

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Burks isn't the burner the Raiders need, but he's a modern hybrid player and YAC specialist that Josh McDaniels will use well.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
George Karlaftis
EDGE | Purdue

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: No comparison given

Karlaftis doesn't wow you the way other edge rushers do, but it seems like he'll be a darn good player for a long time.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

I think I'm going to leave this pick here for every mock draft. The fit is just too good.

devante.wyatt
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons
BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Devante Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington

Wyatt seemed to make himself a first-round option at the combine. The Bills validate it by adding him to the defensive interior. Bet he could really help in the sub package.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

In this scenario, Ben Jones leaves in free agency and the Titans land his replacement. A darn good one, too.

NOTE: This mock draft was assembled before the Titans re-signed Jones on Monday afternoon.

TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

With Tom Brady back, the Bucs are drafting for need. They need a plug-and-play guard after Ali Marpet's retirement.

mock.3.williams
AP Images
GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
Marquise Williams
WR | Alabama

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers, and they go for offense and add a tremendous talent to his arsenal.

MIA
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0012_dolphins
Bernhard Raimann
OL | Central Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB

NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer

The Dolphins are desperate for offensive tackle help and add a tough player near the end of the first round.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Andrew Booth
CB | Clemson

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins

Kansas City could go receiver at any time, but Booth is ideally sized and can battle with big pass catchers. That's an asset in today's NFL.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Zion Johnon
OL | Boston College

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford

The Bengals need help up front. Lots of it. They take the best offensive linemen left, and Johnson should provide immediate assistance on the inside.

DET
32
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

via Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Lions need playmakers on offense. Dotson is certainly that.

