NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade for Deshaun Watson, Falcons land Sauce Gardner to help battle Tom Brady

So Tom Brady's back with the Bucs. Russell Wilson's now with the Broncos. Carson Wentz is a Commander. Kirk Cousins proved the savviest business man alive for signing another big-money, short-term, fully guaranteed extension with Minnesota.
All that happened since the last mock draft, mixing up which teams are desperate for a quarterback. There's another QB domino (at least) to fall. Deshaun Watson. His trade market is reportedly heating up, and we'll go out on a limb and say Seattle uses the picks acquired for Wilson to land the Texans signal caller.
That moves Houston into the No. 9 overall spot -- Seattle certainly had to give up far more than that to get Watson -- which shakes up where quarterbacks in the draft will land, and narrows prospective partners available to the Falcons in a trade down.
They stay put at No. 8 and take....
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
I know the Jags just franchise tagged Cam Robinson and have some other young tackles. Don't care. You go get the best Trevor Lawrence protector you can find. I'm going away from Evan Neal here, thinking Ekwonu's versatility may play a factor. So will the fact he's a mauler and a real athlete.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB,WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: None provided
There's more talk of Hutchinson going No. 1 to Jax. The Lions don't want that. Under any circumstances.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
The Texans now have two top 10 pick in this Watson-trade scenario, allowing them to go with the player who for sure won't be around at No. 9 if they wait.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
This just seems like a fit. Hamilton's a talent and a leader you can build a defense around.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, TE
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
This dude can flat play. The Giants need help up front, and are worried the Panthers will take him at No. 6 overall, so they don't give Carolina the chance.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, CB
NFL.com player comp: Jalen Hurts, Jay Cutler
The Panthers have buzzard's luck in this scenario, losing out on Watson and then Cross just a pick before. They go for broke here and select the Atlanta native with the cannon arm.
(via Bears)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, LB, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
After I had the Falcons taking Travon Walker at No. 8, I got a few responses from fellow media types saying it would a good choice for Atlanta...if he's available. In this scenario, he isn't.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Choosing between Gardner and Kayvon Thibodeaux is hard. Really hard. And I don't blame folks who question my sanity taking Gardner instead. While there's no such thing as a sure thing, Gardner seems like a both safe and dynamic pick at a premium position. There are some reported question marks with Thibodeaux. Don't here that about Sauce. And having both A.J. Terrell and Gardner in the same secondary for a long term seems like an ideal scenario. The Falcons can address edge rusher in the second round.
The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back
We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.
TRADE via Seattle for DeShaun Watson
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, CB, DL
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
The Seahawks use the picks acquired for Russell Wilson to land Watson. The Texans get a second high pick and are thrilled to see Thibodeaux on the board. They add another top talent to a roster than needs so much.
(via Seahawks)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, WR, S
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
I have seen Stingley tumble on recent mock drafts. Will that be the case after LSU's pro day?
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
The Commanders have, for some reason, chosen to invest in Carson Wentz. They'd better get him some weapons. He isn't winning games on his own. Hasn't for a while now.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
The Vikings don't have a chance to take the top two cornerbacks, so they go with a well-rounded edge rusher who can contribute in a rotation right away.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, S
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
I know the Browns just traded for Amari Cooper. They need more than one good receiver to get the passing game back on track.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Joe Staley
Alejandro Villanueva just retired, leaving a vacancy at right tackle Penning can fill. And he just seems like a Ravens lineman, hard-nosed, strong and tough. He'll fit in well here.
(via Dolphins)
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
A true modern, sideline-to-sideline linebacker who will fill well into the Eagles front seven.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Cliff Avril
Eagles land a dynamic edge rusher with great upside halfway through the round. That's a real win if Ojabo works out as a pro.
The Best Season Ticket Member Benefits are Back
We're offering our best season ticket benefits packages ever this year! Find the season ticket benefits that are most attractive to you.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
Could you imagine having Joey Bose and Khalil Mack rushing off the edge with Davis plugging gaps in the middle. That'll be a reality soon enough.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Andy Dalton (in his prime)
Saints take Pickett after staying out of the veteran quarterback carousel. Analysts say Pickett's pro-ready. He'll need to be if the Saints will challenge for the division.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): EDGE, S, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Olave has is all, with more speed than most. Eagles land a dynamic presence in the pattern with the last of three first round picks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
Corral seems like a solid team leader, a football-first guy and an athlete at the quarterback position, someone to usher in the post-Roethlisberger era.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, LB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
It sure seems like J.C. Jackson is gonna get paid elsewhere in free agency. The Patriots know the value of solid cornerbacks (on a rookie contract, especially) and nab one in the first.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DT, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Burks isn't the burner the Raiders need, but he's a modern hybrid player and YAC specialist that Josh McDaniels will use well.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, DL, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: No comparison given
Karlaftis doesn't wow you the way other edge rushers do, but it seems like he'll be a darn good player for a long time.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
I think I'm going to leave this pick here for every mock draft. The fit is just too good.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Ted Washington
Wyatt seemed to make himself a first-round option at the combine. The Bills validate it by adding him to the defensive interior. Bet he could really help in the sub package.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
In this scenario, Ben Jones leaves in free agency and the Titans land his replacement. A darn good one, too.
NOTE: This mock draft was assembled before the Titans re-signed Jones on Monday afternoon.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
With Tom Brady back, the Bucs are drafting for need. They need a plug-and-play guard after Ali Marpet's retirement.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers, and they go for offense and add a tremendous talent to his arsenal.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, EDGE, LB
NFL.com player comp: Sebastian Vollmer
The Dolphins are desperate for offensive tackle help and add a tough player near the end of the first round.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jackrabbitt Jenkins
Kansas City could go receiver at any time, but Booth is ideally sized and can battle with big pass catchers. That's an asset in today's NFL.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Larry Warford
The Bengals need help up front. Lots of it. They take the best offensive linemen left, and Johnson should provide immediate assistance on the inside.
via Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, EDGE
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Lions need playmakers on offense. Dotson is certainly that.