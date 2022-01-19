Bair Mail: Estimating a new Cordarrelle Patterson deal, prioritizing NFL draft needs, Marcus Mariota, developmental QBs and more

Ava Konsterlie from Pennock, Minn.

Hi Bair! I love that you are keeping up on these articles! What is your opinion on what player we should draft with our pick? Or what position do you think we should go after with that pick. Do you think we should address the offense or defense first? I believe in Matt Ryan. He just needs a line to protect him and a good group of receivers. Long time fan over here in MN! GO FALCONS!

Bair: Ava, thanks for the submission. The NFL Draft is the offseason's major focus considering the cap constraints that will impact the Falcons journey through free agency.

I'm pretty consistent saying the commissioner will say, "With the No. 8 overall pick the Falcons select…[insert name here] , edge rusher from [enter school here]!!!"

That said, it's all about what happens above the Falcons. There could be a run on edge rushers or offensive tackles or both. The Falcons have young safeties, but dare they pass up on safety Kyle Hamilton? That'd be tough. I think edge rusher, offensive tackle or cornerback is seems likely to be the move, unless a Hamilton-like difference maker falls in their lap.

Malcolm D'Souza from Columbus, Ohio

Hey Scott, first off, I'm a huge fan of the mailbag. I always love to read Bair Mail. Thanks for all the work you do. Now on to my question. What do you think about the Falcons picking up Marcus Mariota? I might be wrong, but I think his contract with Vegas is up this year. Mariota was a pretty solid player for the Titans, finishing with at least a 91.5 passer rating in four of his first five seasons. His career lowest yards/rushing attempt is also 5.2, and he even has one more rushing touchdown than Matt Ryan. Mariota had to deal with many coaching/coordinator changes in his first few seasons but still was pretty productive on field. I agree that we should keep Ryan for this next season, but what do you think about signing Mariota to sit behind him and maybe be a future starting Falcon?

Bair: This, my friend, is a good question. It doesn't reach for something unattainable (like Deshaun Watson) and it acknowledges Matt Ryan's back in 2022, which I think is highly likely. This is a real-world scenario that I like to discuss/ponder. Mariota is set to hit free agency, has a track record of starting and working as a backup. The Falcons may offer an opportunity to back Ryan up in 2022, have a package of plays designed for him to help the offense.

There's a key factor here: