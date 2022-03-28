Bair Mail: A Marcus Mariota scouting report, Calvin Ridley, pairing Cordarrelle Patterson with a mobile QB and Casey Hayward

Jim R from Roanoke, Va.

Not getting in debate on who was right or wrong about Ryan situation. My question is they say they have 40 million in dead cap on him. Does he actually get that money or what?

Bair: Matt will get paid what's promised in his contract, which Indianapolis just updated after acquiring him. That money was still headed his way even if they didn't restructure, but the dead money is a penalty for trading or cutting a player who has amount left on the cap. The Falcons can't use that money to add new talent, so they have less than most teams to work with. That makes it harder to field a competitive squad.

Guy Lenz from Lawrenceville, Ga.

Scott, I've been wondering about Cordarrelle Patterson act 2. Certainly C Pat deserves everything he earned last year, but I'm wondering if part of his success was the QB's, our beloved and now departed Matt Ryan, willingness to get him the ball. You're a football guy and close to the process, is this success story: Coaches designing specific plays that go to C Pat. Cordarrelle just getting open. The QB committing to getting him the ball.

Bair: I don't think Patterson's success came from Matt Ryan under center. I do think it was scheme and proper utilization, believing Patterson could be successful at running back despite relatively unsuccessful attempts in the past. Patterson's a tackle breaker with receiving skill, and was put in position to maximize his strengths.

Smith should be able to do some cool things with Mariota and Patterson together in the backfield. That's something to look forward to as the 2022 season gets under way.

Joshua Palmer from Gastonia, N.C.

Let's say the falcons tank this year to go after a quarterback in next year's draft, what is the likelihood in your opinion of keeping Calvin Ridley to help build since in trade stock won't be high after sitting out this coming season?

Bair: I can 1,000-percent guarantee the Falcons aren't going to tank this season. They're too competitive for that. They're going to push to win as many games as possible despite being disadvantaged by over $60 million in dead money they can’t spend on talent.

Let's not focus on the word "tank" and acknowledge your premise. What if the Falcons struggle mightily and end up with a top NFL Draft pick? Would that impact Ridley coming back, if he's reinstated from at least a yearlong suspension? My gut says that would be tough. I can't see a scenario where they release him outright, but my belief if that they'll trade him when he's reinstated. He only has one more year left on the deal, and trade-deadline rentals don't get much return, either. I think their best move is to take what they can get (maybe a third-round pick? A fourth?) when he's reinstated.