Falcons re-sign safety Erik Harris to one-year contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons are bringing veteran leadership back to the secondary, re-signing safety Erik Harris to a one-year contract. The team announced the pact on Friday.

An agreement on terms was first reported on Tuesday by NFL Network.

Harris started 12 games last season, his first as a Falcon, at the safety spot. He was a solid field general and mentor to younger players like Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins the Falcons presumptive future at the position.

He finished the year with 64 tackles, including three for a loss, and eight passes defensed. He tore his pectoral muscle during a Week 14 victory against Carolina and was placed on injured reserve a short while later.

Harris will create competition for starting roles, though Grant and Hawkins will have a crack at them as well. In other news, his fellow 2021 starter Duron Harmon recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.