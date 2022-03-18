Falcons re-sign Isaiah Oliver to one-year deal

The Falcons have re-signed defensive back Isaiah Oliver to a one-year deal, the organization announced on Friday.

Oliver has been with the Falcons since the organization drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Primarily playing outside for the first three seasons, Oliver didn't turn into the league cornerback Atlanta needed at the time. Even playing opposite then-rookie AJ Terrell in 2020, Oliver never quite fit what the former staff needed him to be outside. In 2020, quarterbacks had a 75.6 percent completion rate against Oliver, and receivers averaged 12.5 yards a catch.

By the end of the 2020 season, though, the former staff began to see a better fit for Oliver inside. They began rotating him into the slot for certain packages. It was at that point that Oliver began to see an uptick in play. By the time the new Falcons coaching staff made their way to Atlanta, defensive coordinator Dean Pees felt pretty good about keeping Oliver at nickel. Pees said when he initially cut on the tape of Oliver in the slot that Oliver immediately caught his eye because he reminded the long-time coordinator of his former nickels: Ladarius Webb in Baltimore and Logan Ryan when Pees was with Tennessee.

"Both of those guys we pressured a lot with. We did certain things with them," Pees said during the first few weeks of the 2021 season. "When I watched Isaiah a year ago, I really felt like he had a lot of those same traits that those guys had, which is good for our system because I didn't have to change the system just because we had a different guy inside that can't do those things. I thought he could do those things."