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Atlanta School Needs Votes to Beat New Orleans School

Nov 27, 2012 at 03:15 AM
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Falcons Community Relations
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The Falcons' participation in Thursday's game against New Orleans will benefit Madras Middle School in Newnan, Ga., through the NFL PLAY 60 DonorsChoose.org Showdown.

The program, which was launched this year by the NFL in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, features two deserving youth health and fitness projects from the cities of the two teams competing in the Thursday Night Football game. The winning project will be 100 percent funded by NFL PLAY 60, and the other will be 50 percent funded.

This week, Madras Middle School in Newnan, GA is competing with KIPP McDonogh 15 Elementary School in New Orleans, La. Each school is trying to earn the most fan votes in order to receive funding for their respective youth health and fitness project.

Falcons fans can vote for Madras Middle School, by visiting. Fans may vote one time each www.nflrush.com/choose hour until Thursday at 11:59 p.m. (EST).

Click here to vote for Madras Middle School!

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