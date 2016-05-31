5 Takeaways From Falcons' OTA Session No. 4

1. RB Tevin Coleman Spends Time Returning Kicks
As Devin Hester continues to rehab his toe that he had surgery on this offseason, several other Falcons are spending time working on kick returns. WR Mohamed Sanu, RB Tevin Coleman, RB Devonta Freeman and RB Terron Ward took in some action returning kicks.
"That speed and making one cut is similar to playing running back so if he can add another value to the team that is certainly something we'll look at," head coach Dan Quinn said of the possibility of Coleman returning kicks.
2. Rookies Being Tested Early
Rookies S Keanu Neal and LB De'Vondre Campbell saw some action with the first-team defense today. Quinn wants the rookies to take in all they can this offseason in hopes to be able to feature each one in the upcoming year.
"There's a number of the guys that we wanted to find out let's see what they have and how well they can learn and there were some busts for sure and that's part of it," Quinn said of the rookies.
3. DT Grady Jarrett Remains Sidelined With Knee Tendonitis
The injury report remains the same as Week 1. Grady Jarrett was out with knee tendonitis and Adrian Clayborn remained a limited participant with a strained pectoral muscle.
4. CB Jalen Collins Shows Promise
During the situational period of practice, second-year cornerback Jalen Collins intercepted a pass ending the period giving the defense a win. The former LSU standout has shown a renewed mindset since being suspended for the first four games. Plays like today, show he should be ready to go when his number is called this season.
5. Situational Football a Major Emphasis of Practice
The Falcons emphasized the end of the half situations today during practice, with attention on the first-team offense getting in position to score while the second-team defense notched a turnover.
"We made a big emphasis today on the end of the half," Quinn said following practice. "We did everything under a minute and it was an area we want to just keep continuing to work at. It happened almost 30 times, in terms of two minutes at the end of the half or end of the game. We're going to continue to nail that and keep working opportunities to do that."