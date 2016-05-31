5 Takeaways From Falcons' OTA Session No. 4

3. DT Grady Jarrett Remains Sidelined With Knee Tendonitis

The injury report remains the same as Week 1. Grady Jarrett was out with knee tendonitis and Adrian Clayborn remained a limited participant with a strained pectoral muscle.

4. CB Jalen Collins Shows Promise

During the situational period of practice, second-year cornerback Jalen Collins intercepted a pass ending the period giving the defense a win. The former LSU standout has shown a renewed mindset since being suspended for the first four games. Plays like today, show he should be ready to go when his number is called this season.

5. Situational Football a Major Emphasis of Practice

The Falcons emphasized the end of the half situations today during practice, with attention on the first-team offense getting in position to score while the second-team defense notched a turnover.