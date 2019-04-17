2019 Schedule: Falcons get mid-season break with bye week coming Week 9 

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons will get a break in the middle of the season with their bye week coming in Week 9, after back-to-back home games against two strong NFC West opponents in the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.
RELATED CONTENT
The bye comes on Nov. 3rd before the team plays two straight NFC South road games when they travel to New Orleans in Week 10 and Charlotte in Week 11. The break should give the Falcons a chance to get healthy and reset before five straight division games.
The Falcons play four of their six NFC South games in the month of November following the bye.
Atlanta had their bye week around the same time in 2018 with their bye week coming in Week 8.