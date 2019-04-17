2019 Schedule: Falcons get mid-season break with bye week coming Week 9 

Apr 17, 2019 at 07:50 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons will get a break in the middle of the season with their bye week coming in Week 9, after back-to-back home games against two strong NFC West opponents in the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams.

RELATED CONTENT

The bye comes on Nov. 3rd before the team plays two straight NFC South road games when they travel to New Orleans in Week 10 and Charlotte in Week 11. The break should give the Falcons a chance to get healthy and reset before five straight division games.

The Falcons play four of their six NFC South games in the month of November following the bye.

Atlanta had their bye week around the same time in 2018 with their bye week coming in Week 8.

Apr-15-2019 15-25-49

TOGETHER WE RISE

Falcons Tickets Available Now

Related Content

news

Training camp preview: Mike Davis must keep chains, run game moving

Atlanta native steps in as Falcons feature back, with production also needed from Cordarrelle Patterson, Qadree Ollison
news

Training camp preview: Matt Ryan must be stabilizing force in new era

Steady-as-they-come franchise quarterback needs captain Arthur Smith's ship well getting offense up to speed
news

Falcons should help pass rush when filling open roster spot

news

Why Dean Pees is Falcons biggest defensive offseason addition 

Coaxing respected defensive coordinator out of retirement was huge win for Arthur Smith, Terry Fontenot
news

ESPN names Arthur M. Blank the 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year at seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

news

What Falcons Building Blocks series says about roster overall

Quality NFL Drafts and player development key to necessary expansion of Falcons young talent base. 
news

Falcons Building Blocks: Foye Oluokun more than just a great story

Yale grad has developed into a reliable, modern NFL linebacker worth keeping around. 
news

Falcons terminate contract of Barkevious Mingo

news

Falcons issue statement on Barkevious Mingo

news

Falcons Building Blocks: Kyle Pitts a safe bet despite rookie status

No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick has size, skill, drive to be a top-tier NFL tight end
news

AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp open practice dates announced

news

Falcons Building Blocks: A.J. Terrell a fixture for secondary in flux

Solid rookie season provides hope Terrell will develop into top-flight cornerback

Top News

Training camp preview: Mike Davis must keep chains, run game moving

Training camp preview: Matt Ryan must be stabilizing force in new era

Falcons should help pass rush when filling open roster spot

ESPN names Arthur M. Blank the 2021 Sports Philanthropist of the Year at seventh annual Sports Humanitarian Awards

Advertising